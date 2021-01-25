UNCG's basketball game against Furman is postponed

Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, says he preaches on the court about the next play if something doesn’t go right. He says his players are also doing that when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and postponements.

“We have no control over situations like this, but we can control how we handle those situations,” Miller said. “Our players are tough-minded, and we’ve always told them go on to the next play. And in this strange season, it’s about moving on to the next play or the next game.”

The Spartans' next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. Saturday against VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum. But Miller said another game could be added to the schedule before then.

“We’ll wait and see if we do get another game added, because there are other schools that had games moved around as well who aren’t on pause,” Miller said. “My staff will find out quickly and we’ll start working on the scouting report if we play somebody before the VMI game.”

Miller counts himself lucky that the Spartans haven't had COVID-19 issues since the preseason.

"We lost a lot of practices during the preseason because of COVID," Miller said. "Even though we've done a good job with it once the season started doesn't mean it can't get us at some point. We just have to keep vigilant in our approach."