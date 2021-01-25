UNCG's basketball game against Furman postponed; Spartans will play Mercer on Wednesday

UNCG men's basketball coach Wes Miller has been down this road too many times this season.
A sixth Spartans game was postponed this season because of COVID-19 and contact tracing affecting Furman, the Spartans' scheduled opponent Monday night. The game at Furman was postponed about noon, seven hours before tipoff.
“We weren’t around any of the Furman players or staff, so we feel pretty good about that aspect of it,” Miller said by phone on the team bus returning to Greensboro.
All six postponements have involved issues with the opponents.
Back to work. Focused on Furman. We are 25 hours away from our ESPNU appearance. pic.twitter.com/PlYiVkqI4k— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) January 24, 2021
The Spartans (5-2 Southern Conference, 10-5 overall) traveled from Chattanooga after their fourth straight win Saturday and practiced in Furman's Timmons Arena on Sunday. They were preparing to go to a shootaround Monday morning when word came of the postponement.
“So we gave the guys some extra time to check out of the hotel, then we hit the road,” Miller said.
The Spartans' makeup of a game against Mercer (3-3, 10-4) on Feb. 1 has now been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+) at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Miller said after Saturday's win how important Monday night’s game was within the Southern Conference and for league exposure on ESPNU. Now, it's important because it won’t be played as scheduled.
“Hey listen, to say that our players and myself and our staff aren’t disappointed is inaccurate,” Miller said. “We’ve been through this multiple times, but that doesn’t mean it gets any easier.”
Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, says he preaches on the court about the next play if something doesn’t go right. He says his players are also doing that when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and postponements.
“We have no control over situations like this, but we can control how we handle those situations,” Miller said. “Our players are tough-minded, and we’ve always told them go on to the next play. And in this strange season, it’s about moving on to the next play or the next game.”
On the bus ride home Miller speculated that the Spartans would play before their next game at 7 p.m. Saturday against VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum. He was right when the Mercer game was moved from Feb. 1 to Wednesday night.
“We’ll wait and see if we do get another game added, because there are other schools that had games moved around as well who aren’t on pause,” Miller said. “My staff will find out quickly and we’ll start working on the scouting report if we play somebody before the VMI game.”
Miller counts himself lucky that the Spartans haven't had COVID-19 issues since the preseason.