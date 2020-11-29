UNCG's basketball game against Winthrop postponed because of COVID-19 issues

For the season-opening trip to Louisville, requiring seven to eight hours by bus on Nov. 24, UNCG was administering PCR tests to its players three times a week. UNCG is staying at the Galt House, across the street from Louisville’s arena, in a tower reserved for the participating teams.

Besides wearing N95 masks when they’re not playing or practicing or in their individual rooms, the Spartans are wearing devices called SafeTags from KINEXON SafeZone to track them for potential contact tracing, News & Record staff writer Joe Sirera reported recently. The Southeastern Conference is among those whose schools are using the technology.

"From a standpoint of what Louisville has done to ensure the health and safety of the kids and staff, it's been excellent," Record said. "We've been testing here as well, as have all of the teams. It was one of those situations, it's so early in the season, it's better to be safe than sorry."

UNCG had been scheduled to open its season on Nov. 25, but Southern Illinois withdrew from the Louisville event a week earlier, leading to a shuffling of part of the schedule.

UNCG is scheduled to play Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Duquesne at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro. Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

