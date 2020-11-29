UNCG's basketball game against Winthrop postponed because of COVID-19 issues

While the UNCG men's basketball program is free of COVID-19 trouble, the Spartans' game Sunday night against Winthrop in Louisville, Ky., was postponed.
News releases from UNCG and Winthrop cited COVID-19 issues but didn't specify the program or programs affected.
UNCG athletics director Kim Record, speaking by phone from the site of the multi-team event, said the Spartans were not affected by any positive tests, quarantine or isolation related to the coronavirus.
"We did a joint release and looked at all of the different variables and felt like we'd rather be safe than sorry and take extra precautions," Record said, "particularly since both teams have had a pause prior to the start of the season. And we can play them, they're two hours away, later in the season. Administratively we talked, our medical professionals talked, and then the coaches talked, and after having all those conversations, it made sense to postpone the game."
The Spartans, who opened their season with a victory over Little Rock on Friday night in Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, had been in their game-day routine all day for the 8:30 p.m. start, had eaten their pre-game meal and then learned of the postponement about two hours before tipoff.
"I saw a couple of our players in the hallway, in their jerseys, going to get their ankles taped," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "It's disappointing, but to me, everything this year has to be put into perspective. ...
"We're appreciative and thankful of the opportunity to keep playing every day, when a lot of people don't have that opportunity right now."
Winthrop athletics director Ken Halpin declined to answer questions from the Rock Hill (S.C.) Herald about COVID issues.
The game against the Big South Conference champions was one of five UNCG had been scheduled to play in Louisville. The universities' news releases said the two programs wanted to reschedule the game during the 2020-21 season.
Control what you can control! We’ve agreed with Winthrop to reschedule the game. I’m confident it will happen. https://t.co/SWK5NUqW4s— CoachWesMiller (@CoachWesMiller) November 30, 2020
Winthrop reported just more than two weeks ago that multiple “Tier 1 personnel” associated with the men’s basketball team — athletes, coaches, staff and managers — tested positive for COVID-19, the Herald reported. The team's non-conference schedule was altered but its plans to travel to and play in Louisville remained in place.
UNCG, which planned to begin basketball practice on Oct. 19, had to delay because of positive tests and protocols affecting fewer than five members of the team, the school announced that day in a news release.
For the season-opening trip to Louisville, requiring seven to eight hours by bus on Nov. 24, UNCG was administering PCR tests to its players three times a week. UNCG is staying at the Galt House, across the street from Louisville’s arena, in a tower reserved for the participating teams.
Besides wearing N95 masks when they’re not playing or practicing or in their individual rooms, the Spartans are wearing devices called SafeTags from KINEXON SafeZone to track them for potential contact tracing, News & Record staff writer Joe Sirera reported recently. The Southeastern Conference is among those whose schools are using the technology.
"From a standpoint of what Louisville has done to ensure the health and safety of the kids and staff, it's been excellent," Record said. "We've been testing here as well, as have all of the teams. It was one of those situations, it's so early in the season, it's better to be safe than sorry."
UNCG had been scheduled to open its season on Nov. 25, but Southern Illinois withdrew from the Louisville event a week earlier, leading to a shuffling of part of the schedule.
UNCG is scheduled to play Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Duquesne at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!