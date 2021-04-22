 Skip to main content
UNCG's Chris LePore to join Wes Miller's basketball coaching staff at Cincinnati; Hayden Koval going, too
Chris LePore, an assistant men’s basketball coach to Wes Miller at UNCG, is following Miller to Cincinnati.

LePore, who was in Greensboro for eight seasons, announced the move on Twitter today.

“The ‘UNCG family’ is a real thing, a special thing,” he wrote. “To the players that gave me the thrill of coming to work every day, thank you for letting me coach you.”

He praised Miller and added, “I am blessed to be a twig on his coaching tree.”

LePore, the first coach hired by Miller, is the second person with ties to UNCG to announce a move this week, and a third, center Hayden Koval, tweeted late Thursday that he also would be Cincinnati-bound for his final season of eligibility after averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. John Newman, who played at Clemson in the 2020-21 season and had transferred to UNCG, said he would move to Cincinnati to play for Miller.

New UNCG coach Mike Jones, formerly of Radford, has not announced any hires for his coaching staff.

UNCG’s remaining staff under Miller were assistant coaches Andre Gray and Kyle Bankhead; director of operations Tom Tankelewicz; and Asad Lamot, director of player development.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

