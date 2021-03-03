UNCG's Isaiah Miller sweeps SoCon honors again

For the second time in as many seasons, UNCG guard Isiah Miller is the Southern Conference's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Here is the résumé for the 6-foot senior from Covington, Ga.:

MILESTONES

• Only player in SoCon history to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons.

• Second player in SoCon history to be named defensive player of the year three times (Chattanooga's Justin Tuoyo, 2015-17).

• Three-time all-conference selection.

• Helped lead UNCG (13-5 conference, 18-8 overall) to the SoCon regular-season title and a No. 1 seed heading into the conference tournament, which begins Friday in Asheville.

2020-21 STATS

• 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.6 steals per game.

CAREER STATS

• 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals per game.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING