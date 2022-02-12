UNCG's Kaleb Hunter finds a renewed niche

This is Hunter’s fifth year with the Spartans, though he didn’t play as a true freshman in his first season on campus.

So he has been teammates with the electric Francis Alonso and the high-flying Isaiah Miller – headliners on past Southern Conference championship teams.

All along, Hunter was a key part. He averaged 10.3 points per game as a sophomore.

“I’ve played with some talented guys,” he said. “I’m like a glue guy, stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”

Perhaps the role is even more vital this season. First-year coach Mike Jones said Hunter was one of the players he looked to for leadership in an attempt to mesh newcomers.

“I’m blessed to play college basketball,” Hunter said. “I have two rings. Now it’s time to step up that role. If I’m playing hard and having fun, I think everyone will see that.”

Hunter has evolved as a player. He doesn’t have to drive into the lane or outmaneuver opponents on fast breaks to score.