UNCG's Kaleb Hunter finds a renewed niche

GREENSBORO — Even when Kaleb Hunter explored the possibility of playing basketball elsewhere, he said he knew better.
He belongs at UNCG.
“I wanted to view my options,” said Hunter, a senior guard. “I think it fit right here. I didn’t really want to leave. I’m glad I stayed.”
So after entering the transfer portal last spring, he stayed around. He has become a stable component for the Spartans, who went through an offseason coaching change and roster overhaul.
“We have a new group, a new coaching staff,” Hunter said. “I’m proud of what I’ve done and how I’ve handled it.”
The Spartans (7-6 Southern Conference, 15-10 overall) try to stretch their winning streak to four games at 3 p.m. Sunday against Mercer (6-7, 13-13) at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Hunter started in 50 games the past two seasons. But for a bulk of this season, after missing games because of COVID protocols, he has come off the bench.
Yet the guard’s timing seems to be right on target. He has a double-figures scoring total in six of the last seven games, including a season-high 19 points Thursday night in an 86-66 romp past The Citadel.
This is Hunter’s fifth year with the Spartans, though he didn’t play as a true freshman in his first season on campus.
So he has been teammates with the electric Francis Alonso and the high-flying Isaiah Miller – headliners on past Southern Conference championship teams.
All along, Hunter was a key part. He averaged 10.3 points per game as a sophomore.
“I’ve played with some talented guys,” he said. “I’m like a glue guy, stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”
Perhaps the role is even more vital this season. First-year coach Mike Jones said Hunter was one of the players he looked to for leadership in an attempt to mesh newcomers.
“I’m blessed to play college basketball,” Hunter said. “I have two rings. Now it’s time to step up that role. If I’m playing hard and having fun, I think everyone will see that.”
Hunter has evolved as a player. He doesn’t have to drive into the lane or outmaneuver opponents on fast breaks to score.
“I’m a dunker or a slasher. I’ve really learned how to score in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Catch and shoot. Getting so many shots up I’m feeling so much more comfortable.”
Sure enough, he’s second on the team in three-point baskets and overall scoring average (9.1).
Jones said Hunter’s production has been a big part of making UNCG’s bench a threat.
And another change: It’s that hair. Hunter said his mother tired of seeing his Afro, so he went with locks. And they’re blond, too.
“It’s crazy seeing my highlights this year and seeing my hair flying all over the place,” Hunter said.
So changes come over time. He arrived as an 18-year-old out of Neuse Christian Academy. He’s 23 now, with an array of valuable experiences and ready to explore more.
A graduate student studying international business, Hunter said he plans for this to be his final college season even with a year of eligibility remaining based on the NCAA’s pandemic-related adjustments. He’ll pursue a professional career, perhaps taking him overseas.
“It feels like I’ve been in Greensboro all my life. I’m ready for what’s next,” he said. “It’s my fifth year being in Greensboro. I feel like I responded the right way this year. It’s kind of hard when you’ve been here five years and you’re coming off the bench. There was nothing wrong.”