UNCG's Keyshaun Langley adjusting to new role in new system after return from suspension

GREENSBORO — It was going to take time for Keyshaun Langley to fit into his role for UNCG in this men's basketball season.

A conversation with first-year coach Mike Jones a couple of weeks ago might have helped accomplish that.

“We tried to talk about patience,” Jones said. “Everyone wants him to come in and be the Keyshaun of old, but it takes time. The most important thing for him and for our team is to be playing our best ball as we go into February, not necessarily in the middle of January.”

Well, February has arrived. The Spartans (4-5 Southern Conference, 12-9 overall) play Wednesday night at home against Virginia Military Institute (5-5, 12-10).

Langley is the top returning scorer from last season’s Southern Conference championship team. But he didn’t play this season until the end of the first semester because of a school-issued suspension.

He has worked his way into a prominent role as a reserve. That coach-and-player chat seemed to pave the way.

“We just talked about doing my job,” Langley said. “Basically, what my role is. I’m always looking to play my role and do it to the best of my ability.”