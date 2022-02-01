UNCG's Keyshaun Langley adjusting to new role in new system after return from suspension

GREENSBORO — It was going to take time for Keyshaun Langley to fit into his role for UNCG in this men's basketball season.
A conversation with first-year coach Mike Jones a couple of weeks ago might have helped accomplish that.
“We tried to talk about patience,” Jones said. “Everyone wants him to come in and be the Keyshaun of old, but it takes time. The most important thing for him and for our team is to be playing our best ball as we go into February, not necessarily in the middle of January.”
Well, February has arrived. The Spartans (4-5 Southern Conference, 12-9 overall) play Wednesday night at home against Virginia Military Institute (5-5, 12-10).
Langley is the top returning scorer from last season’s Southern Conference championship team. But he didn’t play this season until the end of the first semester because of a school-issued suspension.
He has worked his way into a prominent role as a reserve. That coach-and-player chat seemed to pave the way.
“We just talked about doing my job,” Langley said. “Basically, what my role is. I’m always looking to play my role and do it to the best of my ability.”
Langley, a former Southwest Guilford player, has scored in double figures in four of the past six games. In January, he delivered 20 assists compared to 10 turnovers.
In his first six games this season, Langley managed 19 points.
The discussion with Jones combined with recent results on the court have boosted his confidence.
“I definitely think I’m there,” the junior guard said. “Me and Coach had a good little meeting. … That I need to play better and control this team. He wants me to step up and have that starter’s role. I just got to believe in myself and do the same thing I did last year but in Coach Jones’ system.”
There were naturally going to be differences between Jones and former coach Wes Miller. Then Langley had catching up to do once he regained playing status.
That mid-January meeting might have served as an ideal refresher course.
“Explained some things to him and he had some questions,” Jones said. “Stylistically, some things were different from last year to this year. So he’s trying to figure it out. He was great. He asked some great questions. We got on the same page. He has started to get a little bit more comfortable.”