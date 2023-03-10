Virginia had its full arsenal on display in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night as it took apart an overwhelmed Clemson 76-56 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Cavaliers advanced to Saturday night’s championship of the 70th edition of the tournament and will face the red-hot Duke Blue Devils, who have won eight straight.

The Cavaliers were balanced on offense and determined on defense as they rolled to the easy victory. Jayden Gardner led them with 23 points and Kihei Clark added 13 points and four as-sists with Armaan Franklin chipping in with 16 points.

The Tigers, who are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, got 15 points from Hunter Tyson and 13 from Brevin Galloway and 11 more from P.J. Hall.

The Blue Devils have won eight in a row since the 69-62 loss to the Cavs in Charlottesville. The Cavs ended up losing two games later in the regular-season to Boston College and North Carolina.

This was the second meeting between the Cavaliers and the Tigers in less than two weeks. Virginia defeated Clemson 64-57 in Charlottesville on Feb. 28. With this victory, UVA will go after its fourth ACC Tournament title and first since 2018. The Cavaliers took tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018.

Meanwhile, Clemson will have to wait until 2024 to win its first ACC tournament championship.

There were two ties in the opening 10 minutes before Virginia pulled away to a 26-18 lead on a Gardner turnaround jumper with 7:01 left in the half.

Clemson cut the gap in half at the 4-minute mark on a 3-pointer by Hunter Tyson, but the Tigers were stifled by the Cavalier defense after. They went the rest of the half without basket, missing five shots in a row while Virginia went on an 8-0 run to end the half and a 6-0 to begin the second half.