Wake Forest's football game against Notre Dame, scheduled for Sept. 26 in Charlotte, is moving to Truist Field in Winston-Salem.
No spectators will be permitted to attend. The Charlotte Sports Foundation intended to host the two teams at the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina would move into Phase 2.5, which allows for outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people. The order is in effect through Oct. 2.
Fans who purchased tickets through the Charlotte Sports Foundation will have their tickets refunded to the original ticket source.
Those who purchased tickets through Wake Forest have the same three options given to season-ticket holders – they can transition all or a portion of the purchase to a contribution; rollover the value of the ticket purchase as a credit toward the 2021 season; or receive a full refund.
