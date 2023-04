Camden Robinson, 9, stiff-arms Wake Forest starting quarterback Mitch Griffis as he make his way to the end zone for a touchdown during Wake Forest Football Victory Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Victory Day is an event in which Wake Forest’s football program partners with the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem to deliver lifetime memories for developmentally disabled people and Deacons alike.