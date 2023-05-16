Wake Forest had a better second round at the Norman Golf Regional in Oklahoma, but will have a lot of work to do in the final round if it wants to play in the NCAA Championships.
The Demon Deacons shot a 7 under 281 on Tuesday and are in ninth place heading into Wednesday’s final round. In the 14-team regional, only the top five advance to the NCAA Championships next month.
North Florida is in fifth place at 10 under, so the Demon Deacons will start Wednesday’s final round nine shots behind of the fifth-place team. Duke is in sixth place at 8 under.
Alabama is leading the regional at 15 under through 36 holes. Oklahoma is second at 13 under with Texas Tech and Colorado tied for third at 11 under.
UNC Wilmington also improved, shooting 6 under on Tuesday, but it is 11th place at 2 over heading into the final round.
- As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
- Updated: Four new high school principals announced for Guilford County Schools
- Greensboro restaurant site sells for $1.5 million
- Pat Sajak's daughter to fill in for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'
- Update: Greensboro man arrested in connection with Deep Roots Market burglary
- Jamie Foxx's friends and family aren't sharing his medical diagnosis. Here's why
- Police seeking woman and man who robbed Greensboro gas station overnight at gunpoint
- Staff member injured in altercation at Southwest Guilford High School
- Greensboro woman dies after crashing into tree
- All within 24 hours: Woman becomes a mom, then graduates from UNCG doctoral program
- Guilford County Schools, High School, A Honor Roll, third quarter
- Friendly Center owner uses facility to secure $149 million loan
- Bus drivers, teacher assistants, other unlicensed staff would get big boost under new GCS budget request. Teachers would also see increase.
- Greensboro police investigate homicide of woman, 33, who died Saturday morning
- Need a pressure washer? A lawn mower? You can borrow these tools, and more, from the City of Greensboro and the price is definitely right
Michael Brennan and Boyd Owens each shot even-par 72 and are tied for 25th. Mark Power rallied from a poor first round on Monday to shoot a 4 under 68 for the Demon Deacons. Andrew McLauchlan shot 70 and Scotty Kennon shot 71.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!