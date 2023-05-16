Wake Forest had a better second round at the Norman Golf Regional in Oklahoma, but will have a lot of work to do in the final round if it wants to play in the NCAA Championships.

The Demon Deacons shot a 7 under 281 on Tuesday and are in ninth place heading into Wednesday’s final round. In the 14-team regional, only the top five advance to the NCAA Championships next month.

North Florida is in fifth place at 10 under, so the Demon Deacons will start Wednesday’s final round nine shots behind of the fifth-place team. Duke is in sixth place at 8 under.

Alabama is leading the regional at 15 under through 36 holes. Oklahoma is second at 13 under with Texas Tech and Colorado tied for third at 11 under.

UNC Wilmington also improved, shooting 6 under on Tuesday, but it is 11th place at 2 over heading into the final round.

Michael Brennan and Boyd Owens each shot even-par 72 and are tied for 25th. Mark Power rallied from a poor first round on Monday to shoot a 4 under 68 for the Demon Deacons. Andrew McLauchlan shot 70 and Scotty Kennon shot 71.