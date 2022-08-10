Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely after seeking attention for a "non-football-related condition."

Wake Forest announced the news Wednesday morning, after a medical evaluation of Hartman on Tuesday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

What the condition is nor how long Hartman could be out are not clear.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in a statement. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process, and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

A statement attributed to the athletics department read: "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam’s privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support."

Other statements from Wake Forest, from Coach Dave Clawson and athletics director John Currie, supported and praised Hartman but also struck a tone that suggested any return could be later rather than sooner.

“Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Clawson said. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field. Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We’ll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can, and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery.”

Currie, in a statement, added: “Our No. 1 priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. As we rally around Sam and his family, we are grateful for the expert care and attention provided by our entire sports medicine team led by head physician Dr. Chris Miles and head trainer/associate athletics director Niles Fleet. Sam Hartman represents everything right about intercollegiate athletics and the unparalleled team culture Coach Clawson has built at Wake Forest. We know all of Deacon Nation is in his corner.”

Hartman started all 14 games for Wake Forest during an 11-3 season in 2021 that ended with a Gator Bowl victory over Rutgers. He passed for 4,228 yards, third-best in the ACC, and 39 touchdowns, second-best. He completed 58.9 percent of his passes, which ranked him 11th, and threw 14 interceptions, the most in the league.

After a big season from wide receiver A.T. Perry in 2021, Hartman and the Demon Deacons were expected to benefit with the return from injury of Donavon Greene (29 catches, 582 yards during nine-game 2020 season). Hartman finished second, behind N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary, in voting by journalists to predict the ACC player of the year for 2022.

Wake Forest will host VMI in its season opener at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Truist Field.

Redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis, his brother and freshman Brett Griffis, redshirt sophomore Michael Kern and redshirt freshman Troy Hoilman are the other quarterbacks listed on Wake Forest's roster.

Mitch Griffis is in his third season with the program. He played in four games in 2020, getting a touchdown pass against Clemson and playing against Wisconsin in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and he played in four games last season.

Kern is in his fourth season at Wake Forest. He played in two games in 2019, six in 2020 and three last season.

Hoilman did not play in 2021, and Brett Griffis is in his first season.

Hartman, from Charlotte, won the starting job to open his freshman season in 2018. But he suffered a broken leg during a game against Syracuse and missed the final four games.

Hartman played in four games in 2019, then started all nine games of 2020 and stretched a streak of passes without an interception to 258.

Hartman's 72 career touchdown passes are the most in Wake Forest history, and his 9,266 passing yards rank No. 2 behind Riley Skinner (9,762).