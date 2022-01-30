Wake Forest's four-game win streak comes to an end at Syracuse

The Wake Forest men's basketball team's four-game ACC win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 94-72 loss on the road to Syracuse.

The Orange shot 62.2 percent in the second half (23-for-37) and 57.1 percent for the game.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Buddy Boeheim got into a serious flow to start the second half and propel Syracuse. Boeheim, one of two of Coach Jim Boeheim’s sons on the roster, helped fuel a 22-6 run through the first six minutes of the second half.

2. Daivien Williamson, who didn’t play in the first Syracuse game in Winston-Salem, led the Demon Deacons with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 on three-pointers, in the first half. He was the most comfortable going up against the Orange’s halfcourt zone defense. The Demon Deacons knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half to lead 42-38 halftime but didn’t have many looks in the second half.