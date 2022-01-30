Wake Forest's four-game win streak comes to an end at Syracuse

The Wake Forest men's basketball team's four-game ACC win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 94-72 loss on the road to Syracuse.
The Orange shot 62.2 percent in the second half (23-for-37) and 57.1 percent for the game.
A recap:
Three observations
1. Buddy Boeheim got into a serious flow to start the second half and propel Syracuse. Boeheim, one of two of Coach Jim Boeheim’s sons on the roster, helped fuel a 22-6 run through the first six minutes of the second half.
2. Daivien Williamson, who didn’t play in the first Syracuse game in Winston-Salem, led the Demon Deacons with 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 on three-pointers, in the first half. He was the most comfortable going up against the Orange’s halfcourt zone defense. The Demon Deacons knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half to lead 42-38 halftime but didn’t have many looks in the second half.
3. The Demon Deacons, improving in their transition game, tried to run as much as possible early, taking away having to face the matchup zone. Late in the first half, Coach Steve Forbes put two players in the post to try to solve the zone defense. Early in the game, Forbes had Jake LaRavia or Dallas Walton setting up in the middle of the zone on the free-throw line.
Stars
Wake Forest
Daivien Williamson: 27 points (ties career-high; 10-for-16 FG, 5-for-8 3FG).
Dallas Walton: Eight points, four rebounds.
Damari Monsanto: 12 points, three rebounds.
Syracuse
Buddy Boeheim: 30 points (12-for-21 FG, 6-for-11 3FG).
Joseph Girard: 13 points, four assists.
Cole Swider: 18 points, four rebounds.
Jesse Edwards: 12 points.
What they're saying
• "We have to be able handle success. We've had a lot of that lately, and maybe that was creeping into their brain a little bit. I saw it coming a little bit in practice but we are winning. Not anymore. It's not the end of the world, and they are great kids so I'm not going off the deep end here. There are things that can be fixed and I like fixing things." – Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes.
• "We scored 42 points in the first half. Gross offense and grotesque defense in the second half but credit to Syracuse. They are out there playing one-on-one and whipping us." – Forbes.
• "It started the last 30 seconds of the first half. That momentum came in the second half and they started knocking down a lot of shots and we just didn't defend them the way were supposed to." – Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson.
• "We can definitely use this game as a springboard to bigger things. I still believe this is the best Syracuse team I've been on." – Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim.
Notable
• Alondes Williams, who went into the game as nation's only player averaging 20 points (20.4), five rebounds (6.8) and five assists (5.1), was held to eight points (3-for-10 FG) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers.
• Williams and Jake LaRavia went into the game as the ACC's highest-scoring duo at 35.8 points per game. LaRavia was limited to five points (2-for-7 FG) to go with five assists.
• Wake Forest had averaged 88 points in its previous three games before Saturday night.
Records
Wake Forest: 7-4 ACC, 17-5 overall.
Syracuse: 4-6, 10-11.