The top-ranked Wake Forest women’s golf team hopes to make history later this spring as it goes for the school’s first NCAA championship. It’s already making history thanks to postseason awards.

For the first time in school history, Rachel Kuehn became the first Wake Forest women’s golfer to win the ACC Player of the Year Award two years in a row.

"It’s an honor to be ACC player of the year in back-to-back years," Kuehn said. "I’m incredibly lucky to have a team and coaches that push us every day to get better. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. It’s incredibly special for me to be able to add my name to this piece of history."

Kuehn and her four teammates in the starting lineup, Emilia Migliaccio, Lauren Walsh, Carolina Chacarra and Mimi Rhodes, all received spots on the All-ACC team. That’s the first time it’s happened in school history as well.

Kuehn, a three-time All-America, leads the team this season with two individual wins, a third-place finish at ACC Championships and a season stroke average of 70.10 over 29 rounds. She has finished inside the top 21 in all 10 tournaments this year with eight of those coming in the top 10. Her season stroke average is on pace to be the lowest season scoring average in program history and her career scoring average of 71.11 is also on pace to be a record-breaking average.

Kuehn, a senior who has another year of eligibility, plans on coming back next season.

Migliaccio, a graduate student and fifth-year member of the team, is a three-time All-America and was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2018. She has also finished in the top 25 in every event of the season, with seven of her 10 finishes being in the top 15. She already owns the fifth and sixth-best season scoring averages in program history with 71.52 during her sophomore campaign in 2018-19 and 71.79 in her freshman season. Her four-year career stroke average from 2017-2021 is second lowest in program history at 71.96 over 106 rounds played.

Walsh is second on the team this season with a 71.10 stroke average over 29 rounds, which is on pace to be the third-best in program history. The senior has had nine top 25 finishes in 10 events this year, including six in the top 10. For the second year in a row, Walsh finished in the top five at ACC Championships. After coming in tied for third during the 2021-22 season, she finished tied for fifth at this year’s Championships.

Kuehn, Migliaccio and Walsh were also all selected to the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup. Kuehn and Migliaccio will be representing the United States for the fourth and fifth time, respectively. Walsh will be representing Ireland on the International team for the second time.

Chacarra is third on the team this season with a 71.62 stroke average over 26 rounds played. She has eight top 20 finishes in nine events, with four of those being in the top 11. She earned ACC Freshman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and was named a second-team All-American.

Rhodes is fifth on the team with a stroke average of 73.03 over 29 rounds played this season. She has had five top 25 finishes including a seventh-place finish in stroke at the ACC Championships, her best finish of the year. The junior’s scoring average has improved by more than a full stroke since arriving on campus in the fall of 2020.

The Demon Deacons continue postseason play May 8-10 at the NCAA Regionals. Wake Forest was selected as the top seed at the Raleigh regional site where the top four teams and top two individuals on non-advancing teams will earn a spot in Arizona to compete for the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk golf Club May 19-24.