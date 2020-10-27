Wake hopes to avoid pitfall at Syracuse

Now comes the hard part for Wake Forest’s evolving football team, avoiding the letdown.
The Deacons will ride a three-game win streak into a road game against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. The game will be played with no fans allowed into the game. The Deacons are playing their best football of the season, but a COVID-19 road trip is a lot different than a road trip in past seasons.
For the first time this season, the Deacons will board a chartered airplane on Friday and head north. It will be a far cry from the bubble Clawson and his team has created in Winston-Salem.
“I’ve been informed I can’t even go out and go for a walk,” Clawson said of the strict New York guidelines during the pandemic. “We have to quarantine inside the hotel and I usually like to go for a morning run before a game. I can’t do that, so I have to figure something out.”
Because Wake Forest is arriving from out of state, New York has strict guidelines for traveling into the state. That forces the Deacons to stay in their hotel at all times, and then head to the Carrier Dome for the game.
“We can’t even have a team meeting,” Clawson said. “New York still has protocols in place that changes everything we do before a game. We appreciate they are letting us into the state to play the game, but once again, this is college football in 2020 and there’s nothing normal about it.”
The only other trip the Deacons took was a bus ride to Raleigh to play N.C. State on Sept. 19. Their other four games have been at Truist Field.
“This will be the first time we’ve left the state of North Carolina and we’re only going to do it twice the whole season (for the Louisville game on Dec. 5),” Clawson said. “We’re just going to be very cautious and have our masks and have our PPE equipment.”
The Deacons (3-2, 2-2 ACC) have built some traction thanks to an easy win over FCS Campbell followed by two victories over Virginia and 19th-ranked Virginia Tech last weekend. Keeping it going on the road will be a challenge, even if it’s against a Syracuse team that’s 1-5 overall.
Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson of the Deacons says he sees no chance of a letdown.
As for the challenge of popping out of the bubble the team has created, Roberson is also confident.
“It’s the same protocol, we are going to follow the same rules we’ve been following and hopefully Syracuse has taken care of this whole situation dealing with the pandemic going on,” Roberson said. “I think we’ll be fine.”
After Saturday’s 23-16 victory, Clawson again discussed the challenge of football during COVID-19, in which his team tests three times a week.
“We try the best we can and hold your breath every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when we get tested,” Clawson said on Saturday night. “That’s an advantage I’d like us to have that if we have more players available and healthy, that give us an advantage every week.”
Wake Forest’s campus is currently under an Orange level and it has nothing to do with Syracuse's nickname. The school elevated its level for COVID-19 last week because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases. One of the guidelines instituted by the school was that students were not allowed to come to Saturday’s game where about 750 were supposed to be there among the 2,200.
Clawson said it’s up to his players to monitor each other.
“Ultimately, you can have all these rules and all these protocols but it comes down to players making individual decisions to protect the team,” Clawson said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Clawson said and his coaches have given the players plenty of pep talks about being smart when it comes to COVID-19.
“Any interaction with somebody outside of our bubble, I tell our players assume they have COVID," Clawson said. "...They've got to do everything they can to stay in our bubble and that's hard to do in college."
As for the momentum the Deacons have built with their three-game win streak, Clawson loves how the defense has played, especially in the last six quarters where it has allowed just 19 points.
The Deacons also lead the nation in turnover margin (plus-11) and quarterback Sam Hartman hasn't thrown an interception in 117 attempts.
Clawson says he hopes this team, which is one of his youngest in his seven seasons, can sustain the success they have had.
“I think we are evolving a lot differently than I thought,” Clawson said. “When you don’t have spring and those nonconference games, I said this the other day, every year your team’s identity is different…. We’re different than I thought and certain guys have stepped up and we are relativity stronger in certain areas and I think as coaches we are adjusting the emphasis of our schemes because of that, so I think we are starting to form an identity.”
