Watch Now: UNCG basketball team dances after winning Southern Conference Championship

Tuesday's opening-round games will include Duke and Wake Forest. North Carolina and N.C. State will play for the first time Wednesday.
A recap of second-seeded N.C. State’s 66-61 victory over No. 3 Georgia Tech in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Greensb…
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, have donated $3 million to the university, their largest one-t…
Since last year’s cancellation, everyone associated with the tournaments has been working together to put protocols in place to complete the events safely. In a basketball season that has been turned upside down by pauses for positive COVID-19 tests in many programs, that is no small task.
A recap of the North Carolina men's basketball team's 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday night before 3,263 spectators at the Smith Center in…
GREENSBORO – The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game had all the makings of a classic.
UNCG is returning to the NCAA Tournament. A late 8-0 run, with six points coming from league player of the year Isaiah Miller, helped push the…
Isaiah Miller and the UNCG men's basketball program are back on the doorstep of another Southern Conference Tournament championship and berth …
N.C. State's Elissa Cunane and Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and Cayla King played for rival high schools but the same AAU team.
