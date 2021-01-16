Watch now: UNCG completes basketball sweep of Samford

What they're saying

"We agreed to do it. You don't have to do it. The league didn't make us do it. It was our decision, and our mentality from Day One is these kids are making incredible sacrifices just to play basketball, just to just to represent our university. So if we have chances to play games, we're playing. ... (The Bulldogs) were inspired, because of the way that we played against them Thursday night, and they made some nice adjustments. And we found ourselves in a dogfight. And I thought we were a little physically and mentally fatigued at times tonight." – Wes Miller, UNCG basketball coach, on playing games Thursday night and Saturday afternoon at Samford.

"When the George Floyd murder occurred, there were so many team meetings and individual meetings. And we talked a lot about how we were going to handle all the unrest in the country and what we were going to do about it and how we were going to use our platform. We came up with a game plan for how we were going to not just talk about it for a short time but executed throughout the entire year. And one of the things that was really important to us was just education, educating ourselves on the history of our country. Why we are where we are as a nation. And so this was one of the educational opportunities that we've had this year." – Miller on the team's visit to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute on Friday, the 92nd anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.