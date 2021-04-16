Wes Miller introduced as new Cincinnati men's basketball coach; 'To my former players, I love you guys'

On UNCG

"I am proud, deeply proud, of what we built at UNCG over the last 10 years. It's been difficult every single day, grind-it-out work. We were not in a good place when we started, and I am proud that we built something there over 10 years that was sustainable. As great as this place is, it was not easy to leave, and the reason that it wasn't easy to leave was because of the people. To my former players, I love you guys, I wouldn't be standing up here without you guys. You will always be my guys. And I expect you to show up to Cincinnati in Bearcat gear and feel a part of what we're doing moving forward. ...

"I was just so fortunate at 28 to get a job. I didn't know what I was doing. I didn't have experience; certainly knew basketball, felt comfortable coaching basketball. But what it meant to be in charge and to lead young people and to lead a program; I was thrown into the fire. Those first three years at UNCG, after the interim coaching year (2011-12), were extremely difficult. We failed miserably. But as I look back on that experience, a lot of the things that we value and believe in terms of how we play, how we interact with people, how we build relationships, how we recruit, how we put the staff together – a lot of that we learned through failure. We learned through making mistakes. A lot of coaches in our profession don't get to make those kind of mistakes and learn from them and grow. I'm really fortunate that, at young of an age, I had leadership at UNCG that let me work through that. I really value the ups and the downs over the last 10 years, and we've been fortunate that the last five or six that we've had a lot more ups than downs."