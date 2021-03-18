What the Spartans are saying as they prepare for Florida State

The UNCG Spartans are in Indianapolis preparing for their NCAA Tournament first-round game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday against Florida State. Here’s what Coach Wes Miller and two of his players had to say during a Zoom conference Thursday:

WES MILLER, UNCG coach

On his team’s preparation:

“I couldn’t be more pleased with their approach. The effort’s been great in practice. The focus has been really good. … I thought today was one of the most physical, challenging practices we’ve had. We’ve tried to really grow the things we value in the way we play. Now we’re going to be using the time (remaining) on preparation for the Seminoles.”

On what makes Florida State so tough:

“It starts with their length, their athleticism, their depth and how they use that on both ends of the floor. Leonard Hamilton-coached teams have always had this reputation of being defensive-minded and tough and great on the backboards. This team absolutely lives up to that, maybe as good as any of his teams I’ve ever watched. … I can’t imagine any team being better defensively and more versatile defensively, and they are monsters on the offensive boards.”