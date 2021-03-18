What the UNCG Spartans are saying as they prepare for Florida State

The UNCG Spartans are in Indianapolis preparing for their NCAA Tournament first-round game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday against Florida State. Here’s what Coach Wes Miller and two of his players had to say during a Zoom conference Thursday:
WES MILLER, UNCG coach
On his team’s preparation:
“I couldn’t be more pleased with their approach. The effort’s been great in practice. The focus has been really good. … I thought today was one of the most physical, challenging practices we’ve had. We’ve tried to really grow the things we value in the way we play. Now we’re going to be using the time (remaining) on preparation for the Seminoles.”
On what makes Florida State so tough:
“It starts with their length, their athleticism, their depth and how they use that on both ends of the floor. Leonard Hamilton-coached teams have always had this reputation of being defensive-minded and tough and great on the backboards. This team absolutely lives up to that, maybe as good as any of his teams I’ve ever watched. … I can’t imagine any team being better defensively and more versatile defensively, and they are monsters on the offensive boards.”
“What gets overshadowed a little bit because of that reputation over the years is how good they are offensively. … It starts in transition. If you let them get out and run and get opportunities and advantages in transition, they convert at an NBA rate, like pros convert. They do an unbelievable job of putting pressure on you off the bounce. … They have a number of guys who can really shoot the basketball. They led the ACC in three-point accuracy. You have to stop the drive. You have to deal with the size. And if you pack it in they can really shoot the basketball.”
HAYDEN KOVAL, senior, forward
On joining UNCG this season as a transfer from Central Arkansas:
“When I got here in the summer, everyone was just super welcoming and teaching me new things. It’s kind of weird that even though I had three years of college basketball experience I was like a freshman coming into a new team. The guys were just great. It’s been an incredible experience. … There was some pressure knowing what I did back at my old school, but I just wanted to fit in with the team and play my role and help any way I could.”
ANGELO ALLEGRI, junior, forward
On preparing for Saturday’s game:
“As game time comes closer and closer, I wouldn’t say that any of us is nervous. We’ve put the work in. But I would say we’re just ready. We just can’t wait for our moment and to show who we really are.”
