What you need to know about UNCG-Georgia Southern in an NCAA baseball regional

A preview of the UNCG baseball team’s trip to the NCAA Tournament regional at Statesboro, Ga.

First game

No. 4 regional seed UNCG (34-28) vs. No. 1 Georgia Southern (40-18)

When

7 p.m. Friday

How to watch

ESPN+

Also at Statesboro

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. Friday (ACC)

What’s ahead

Friday’s winners will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday; the losers will meet in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

About the Spartans

UNCG RHP Jared Mathewson (5-6, 4.70), who has started in all 17 of his appearances, last pitched on Friday in a 6-3 loss to Wofford. He allowed four hits and four earned runs over six innings. Austin Parsley (10-4, 3.67) pitched well twice in the Southern Conference Tournament for UNCG, going seven innings against The Citadel on May 25 (eight hits, two earned runs) and nine in the first-game victory over Wofford on Sunday (nine hits, two earned runs).

UNCG, which won five straight elimination games to win the Southern Conference championship, ranks 10th nationally with a .311 batting average and is No. 3 with 690 hits and No. 13 with 132 doubles.

Six Spartans hit .300 or better: Hogan Windish (.380, 16 HR, 60 RBI), Kennedy Jones (.374, 11 HR, 73 RBI), Pres Cavenaugh (.342, 8 HR, 56 RBI), Greg Hardison (.338), Mitchell Smith (.330) and Dallas Callahan (.309).

The Spartans’ staff ERA of 5.48 ranks No. 132 of 293 teams.

About the Eagles

Georgia Southern is the No. 16 seed overall and is hosting a regional for the first time. All reserved seating is sold out.

2B Jesse Sherrill (.368) and DH Noah Ledford (.333) made first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

The Eagles went 23-7 in the Sun Belt Conference and won the East Division, 1 1/2 games ahead of Coastal Carolina, which also made the NCAA field. The Eagles led Louisiana 5-0 after three innings in the league tournament championship game but fell 7-6. Texas State is the fourth Sun Belt team in the NCAA field.

Ty Fisher (5-2, 2.87) is expected to start for the Eagles, according to StatesboroHerald.com.

Georgia Southern is No. 45 in the NCAA in batting average at .297 and No. 84 with a 4.90 pitching ERA.

What they’re saying

“Our kids are confident. That’s so huge in our sport. I tell them all the time, we’ve got good momentum. Momentum is nothing but attitude. If you’re confident, your attitude is positive, the glass half-full, that’s all you can control.” – Billy Godwin, UNCG coach, to College Sports on SiriusXM.

“I’m just so proud of these kids. I’ve told them I’ve had better teams. I was at East Carolina for nine (seasons). ... Two wins from Omaha in ‘09. But I couldn’t be more proud of any team I’ve coached than this team.” – Godwin to College Sports on SiriusXM.

“It was pretty impressive what UNCG did to win the Southern Conference. They are playing their best baseball of the year coming in here. To have to have played so many games in that short span is amazing.” – Rodney Hennon, Georgia Southern coach, to StatesboroHerald.com.