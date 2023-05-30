Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WINSTON-SALEM — Upon entering the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex building at Wake Forest, the first thing you see are the three national championship men’s golf trophies in the middle of the lobby. There will soon be another trophy added to that display thanks to the women’s program.

Coach Kim Lewellen of the Demon Deacons says it will be awhile until the trophy case is expanded to include the NCAA Women’s National Championship trophy, but that’s OK.

The trophy will be making the rounds over the next month or so and there’s a good chance it will end up at Emilia Migliaccio’s wedding in Raleigh later this month. Migliaccio, a graduate student who came back for her COVID season in large part to help win a national championship, will marry her fiancée, Charlie Doran, and the trophy will make a nice centerpiece at the wedding. The two met in a writing class at Wake Forest during Migliaccio’s freshman year.

“There are a lot of places the trophy will be going, but eventually it will wind up with the other three men’s national championship trophies,” said Lewellen, who is proud that she joins Jesse Haddock, the legendary men’s coach who won three NCAA’s, in an exclusive club.

Lewellen has had little time to process the national championship because soon after they returned to campus, she had a three-day golf school that was already scheduled.

“We got back and it was Ladies Camp, something that Dianne Dailey did for years and I picked it up so that was a nice camp,” Lewellen said.

Ironically, it was six years ago at the same camp when Lewellen was in Winston-Salem helping with Dailey’s Ladies Camp that Dailey put a bug in Lewellen’s ear.

“It was at that camp when Dianne said she would love for me to take over when she retired,” said Lewellen, who was at Virginia at the time and was the 2015 and 2016 ACC coach of the year and had built the Cavs into a consistent winner. “We were at the Village Tavern and she just sort of mentioned it.”

It wasn’t long after that when Lewellen, who was about to sign a contract extension at Virginia, decided to take the leap of faith to come to Winston-Salem to replace her friend. Lewellen is a North Carolina graduate who was born in Salisbury, Maryland, but raised in Raleigh where she was a high school star before going on to become an All-America for the Tar Heels.

“It worked out great,” Lewellen said, “and I just couldn’t be more proud of this team and how they came together all season and never wavered in their commitment.”

Lewellen answered a few questions before heading off to caddie for one of her former players at Virginia, Lauren Coughlin, who is playing this week in an LPGA Tour tournament in New Jersey.

Q: What’s next after your program wins a national championship?

A: “We’ve got to win another one. The way I look at it is, yes, we won the national championship but we have new players coming in who haven’t won a championship. So we want to provide the best experience we can for those student-athletes and give them the chance to make memories like this current team did. That’s always going to be the goal, to win another one.”

Q: You will lose two starters to exhausted eligibility, but Rachel Kuehn, who is a senior, has another year of eligibility left. Is she coming back next fall?

A: ”Rachel is coming back for her COVID year. So we're very excited about that. We'll lose Emilia and Lauren (Walsh) who were All-Americans and are obviously great players. And then coming in is Macy Pate, who is from Winston Salem, and Brooke Rivers, who is a native of Turks and Caicos but grew up in Canada. Those two players will really help us.”

Q: How did you keep your team looking at the big picture through a long season?

A: “To be fair, it was them, not me. I don't know if you saw this one video, but our videographer put it out there (on social media) and it just showed Lauren Walsh telling our story and it was as soon as we got back from Greyhawk last year. These young ladies wanted to get back there and win the championship. They're really close. Rachel's going to be in Emalia’s wedding. Lauren and Rachel are best friends and the whole team is just a really tight-knit group.”

Q: Who did you hear from among former Wake golfers after winning the national championship?

A: “We heard from so many former men’s and women’s players, and it was just wonderful. We heard from Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins, Cam Young, Will Zalatoris, Jen Kupcho, Cheyenne Woods and so many other players who graduated through the years. All the former players who reached out and (the 1993 women’s team) sent flowers. It was an unbelievable welcoming.”

Q: Who was the one veteran that talked the most to teammates and kept everybody so positive during the NCAA’s?

A: “There wasn't one in particular, because every single person has their own goal. Lauren is a little bit quieter, but she's a professional and so positive and so you get that vibe from her and that resonates through the team. Emilia’s so wise and she's very disciplined. So she made sure that everybody rehabbed and drank their water, and she made sure they all did their cold baths.”

Q: You mentioned Macy Pate who lives right here in Winston-Salem and will graduate from Reagan High School next week. What kind of impact will she have this season?

A: “I see her to be similar to Emilia. She’s very steady and she’s very consistent and that’s how Emalia was for her time here. So Macy’s not a player that is streaky. She’s just steady and I love that about her game.”

Q: How long did it take for you and your assistant, Ryan Potter, to start looking ahead to this next season?

A: “The next morning (after winning the title) we were already discussing it. We were talking about it already. It’s funny because we absolutely love winning an NCAA championship and bringing it back to Wake Forest and making those memories for the team. But we also love the process of getting each player better because they love golf, and they wanted to get better.”

Q: How much do you rely on Coach Potter and how much has he helped in building the program?

A: “Oh my goodness, we couldn't win a national championship without Coach Potter. His work ethic and his love for the team and love for the players really shows in what he brings to the table. He loves to analyze and he can tell you every single shot that every single player hit at every single tournament. He'll come up with practice plans, and he’s just a phenomenal asset to our program.”

Q: And the final question is what kind of impact did former head coach Dianne Dailey have on you taking the job at Wake Forest in 2018?

A: “I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Dianne Dailey. She’s one of my closest friends. When I was deciding if I would take the job, I went home and talked to my husband (John) and I talked to my mom who was still in Raleigh at the time. I’m an only child and my father had passed away. And my mom was like that would be great for you to be closer to home. Now my mom lives with us here in Winston-Salem, and she’s still close enough to her friends in Raleigh. So it became a family move.”