With the ACC is considering other cities for its headquarters, Mayor Nancy Vaughan says she’ll fight to keep it in Greensboro

“Expansion or retainment of existing industry is just as important, if not more than new industry,” Vaughan said.

While a spokesman for the city of Charlotte said he can’t talk about economic-development discussions, he made it clear that the city wants to be at the top of the list.

“We’re proud to be the host of the ACC championship game through 2030 and we’re very excited to be hosting the Duke’s Mayo Classic on September 4 between Clemson and Georgia,” Cory Burkarth wrote in an email regarding the upcoming football season. “Charlotte is a top sports city for both college and professional sports fans, and we’re proud to be associated with the ACC and all of its member institutions.

“Charlotte is already a great city for the ACC and their fans because of our airport, transit system, hotels, hospitality scene, and the many fun experiences that are available in our city and region. We would love the opportunity to bring the ACC headquarters to Charlotte if the conference decides to leave Greensboro. We want the ACC to remain in North Carolina, but if the conference decides to leave Greensboro, then we absolutely want the ACC headquarters to come to Charlotte and stay in our great state.”

Phillips is a new commissioner with new ideas.