Collins scores 23 points in Greensboro College's win over Averett

DANVILLE, Va. - Keyshawn Dorsey's dunk with 50 seconds left broke a 48-48 tie as Greensboro College claimed a USA South Athletic Conference victory over Averett University 52-48 on Friday afternoon .
Greyson Collins and Matthew Brown carried the Pride's (6-11, 2-6 USA South) offense. Collins scored 23 points on six-for-12 shooting from the field and 10-for-11 from the foul line. Brown posted 14 points on five-for-13 shooting, adding three assists. Cassius Gary added seven points while amassing eleven rebounds.
Isaiah Jones was the lone Averett player in double-figure scoring with 14 points on four-for-12 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.
The Pride and the Cougars matchup one more time in the Pride's regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Hanes Gym.