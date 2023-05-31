Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WINSTON-SALEM — It shouldn’t be a surprise anymore when Wake Forest football makes a dent in preseason recognition, whether it’s where the Demon Deacons might finish or when players make All-ACC teams.

Athlon Sports has already come out with its All-ACC team for the coming season, and 11 Wake Forest players are predicted to have good seasons.

Coach Dave Clawson enters his 10th season with another veteran team that will go for its eighth straight bowl game. That’s a school record for most bowl games in a row, and it’s the second best current run in the ACC behind Clemson’s 18 bowl games in a row.

When you take out the COVID-19 season of 2020, the Demon Deacons are an impressive 27-13 over the past four seasons under Clawson.

“Preseason accolades are a result of having really talented players and everyone in our program is grateful to Athlon Sports and other media outlets for their recognition of our guys,” Clawson said. “We had a great spring camp where we improved each day, and our players are working hard right now in the next phase of our offseason program.”

Jahmal Banks, a junior wide receiver, was named on the first team by Athlon as the Demon Deacons were one of six schools in the ACC that had double digit players named among the four teams chosen.

In addition to Banks, redshirt junior wide receiver Donavon Greene and redshirt senior offensive lineman Michael Jurgens were named second-team while junior defensive lineman Jasheen Davis was named to the second-team defense.

On the third-team offense were junior running back Justice Ellison, redshirt junior wide receiver Taylor Morin and redshirt junior offensive lineman DeVonte Gordon, while senior linebacker Chase Jones was on the third-team defense.

Listed on the fourth-team defense were junior defensive back Caelen Carson and junior defensive back Malik Mustapha, while Morin was a fourth-team specialist at punt returner.

Banks had his best season a year ago and will be looking to add to that this season. He had 42 catches for 636 yards with nine touchdowns. Banks and Morin, who also had nine touchdowns, are the top returning players in the ACC with the most touchdown catches last season.

Last season, Banks had three multi-touchdown games in the Demon Deacons 6-1 start to the season including a career-game against No. 5 Clemson when he had six catches for a career-high 141 yards and two scores, earning ACC Receiver of the Week honors. He also had multiple touchdowns in wins over Liberty and Boston College.