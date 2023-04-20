Jerry Haas likes the label his Wake Forest men’s golf team will wear this week at the ACC Men’s Golf Championships.

“Defending champs does sound pretty good,” Haas said this week.

The Demon Deacons won their first ACC golf title last spring under Haas in his 24th season at his alma mater. It was their first title since 1989. It was a huge monkey off Haas’ back, but as they head to this week’s tournament at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, there’s another goal.

“It’s a new year, obviously,” Haas said. “But I like the way we’ve been playing here lately, so we’ll get down there and start the process of trying to repeat. It’s a very good conference, so we’ll have to play extremely well.”

On Thursday, the teams will play the Dogwood Course in a practice round, then play 36 holes on Friday and 18 more on Saturday. The top four teams advance to Sunday’s match play portion, with the championship match slated for Monday. Sunday and Monday’s matches will be aired live on ESPN/ACC Network Plus.

Wake Forest is coming of a second-place finish earlier this month at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla.

“We finished ahead of No. 1 (Vanderbilt), No. 2 (Texas Tech) and No. 5 (Arizona State) and I thought we showed a lot in that tournament,” Haas said. “I especially like the way they’ve worked on their short games and they’ve worked extremely hard.”

Haas said his starting five will be junior Michael Brennen, who has five career wins, senior Mark Power, sophomore Scotty Kennon, freshmen Andrew McLauchlan and Boyd Owens, who shot a 68 in qualifying this week at Bermuda Run Country Club to win the fifth spot in the starting lineup. Haas also said Marshall Meisel will make the trip and be the alternate.

“If everything goes well with the five starters, then Marshall won’t play but I told him to be ready,” Haas said.

Haas has been in contact with Webb Simpson, a former Wake Forest star who is on the PGA Tour because CCNC is where Simpson grew up playing. And fellow senior Fulton Smith, who is from Pinehurst, also grew up playing there.

“Webb and I have texted a lot and he’s excited that the ACC’s are being played there at what he calls his home course,” Haas said of Simpson, who grew up in Raleigh but whose family was a member at CCNC; that’s where Simpson learned the game.

CCNC’s Dogwood Course is ranked No. 3 in the state by the N.C. Golf Panel and the ACC is playing its championships there for the second time. Next year, the championships will move to Charlotte Country Club.

The Dogwood Course was renovated by Kris Spence in 2016. Both the Dogwood course and The Cardinal course have played host to several prominent tournaments through the years.

In 1965, the North Carolina Amateur was played there as was the 1971 U.S. Pro Match Play Championship that was won the next year by Jack Nicklaus. Hal Sutton won the 1980 U.S. Amateur and the Southern Amateur was held there numerous times with its list of winners including Ben Crenshaw, Len Mattiace (a Wake Forest graduate who was part of the 1986 NCAA championship team) and Simpson.

CCNC also played host to the ACC Championships in 1966 when Duke won the team title and John Harris of Wake Forest and Fred Ewald of Duke were co-champions.

“We’ll have a good plan for playing there at CCNC and the weather looks to be shaping up pretty well,” Haas said. “It’s a good, challenging course and it’s right in front of you so, again, having the short game fine-tuned will be a big key.”

As defending champions, the Demon Deacons will head into the tournament trying to recapture what they did last postseason. They won the ACC title, then followed that up with a regional title.

“I like that we are defending and the guys relish that,” Haas said. “We need to play well and up to the standards this team can play. We can play with anybody and now it’s about proving it and it starts on Friday.”