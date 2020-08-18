GREENSBORO — It's hard to choose among our favorites. But Triad-based Cook Out will get added attention as a sponsor at NASCAR's September weekend at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina in September.
Cook Out, which will be the speedway's official quick-service restaurant, is based in Thomasville, but its first restaurant opened in Greensboro in 1989.
Cook Out will have a trackside billboard, four track wall locations, front stretch asphalt logo and Turn 3 apron asphalt logo, according to a news release. The company also will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes and integrated digital campaigns.
Cook Out, which replaces Charlotte-based Bojangles, has more than 250 locations in 10 states across the Southeast.
NASCAR's Cup Series race, the Southern 500, will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. The Darlington race weekend will also include the Xfinity and Truck series.
