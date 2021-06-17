 Skip to main content
Dash defeats Grasshoppers again
Dash defeats Grasshoppers again

Winston-Salem defeated Greensboro for the second night in a row, holding on for a 5-3 win on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Travis Moniot's homer to right in the fifth, with Yolbert Sanchez aboard, gave the Dash a 4-3 lead. It was Moniot's fourth homer of the season.

The Dash improved to 19-20 on the season, while the Grasshoppers fell to 21-18

Dan Metzdorf picked up the win in relief for Winston-Salem, improving his record 1-0. Garrett Leonard took the loss for Greensboro, also in relief, with his record falling to 0-1.

The fourth game of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night.

Winston-Salem will send Davis Martin to the mound. Martin is among the team leaders in every statistical category, with a 2-1 record, 2.60 ERA and 43 strikeouts. Martin faced the Hoppers twice this year, combining for 8 2/3 innings, 11 hits, five runs (one earned), and nine strikeouts.

Greensboro will go with left-hander Omar Cruz. Cruz faced the Dash at Greensboro's First National Bank Field in the previous series, allowing two solo homers while striking out seven.

