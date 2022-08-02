Davis Love addresses LIV Golf, adds Webb SImpson for role at Presidents Cup

News and notes about the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:

About the Wyndham

Dates: Wednesday-Sunday (pro-am Wednesday, Tour competition Thursday-Sunday)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only

Davis Love on LIV Golf: 'They've turned their backs on their friends'

Davis Love, the three-time Greensboro champion, was asked Tuesday whether he felt betrayed, as the U.S. Presidents Cup captain, by players who have chosen to play in LIV Golf events rather than continue PGA Tour careers. His response:

"I told the players that I've talked to that have gone or thinking about going, it's your decision, you know, and you do what's right for you, but understand consequences. I tried to sound like my dad and I probably wasn't very good at it. I didn't argue. I said, look, you can do this or you can do this. You can be Tiger Woods or you can be banned from the game, take your pick.

"But understanding the consequences, you signed up for these rules. And I keep using it kind of as a joke, but I'm wearing shorts today but I can't wear shorts on Thursday; that's a rule. I had to commit by last Friday or I don't get to play this week. I have to play 15 tournaments or I don't get to vote and I don't get my retirement money. You have rules that you have to adhere to.

"You're fixing to break a rule that's a big rule and you're going to get penalized for it. And Jay's been saying it for a year and they either understood it, some of them understood that, some of them said it's not going to happen, and some of them just flat-out lied, I'm not doing this, I'm not doing that.

"And you hear it, the talking points or the interviews, they're spinning their decision because they know it's – they know they've turned their backs on their friends and they know they're taking the money and they know it's not the right thing to do."

Webb Simpson at the Presidents Cup

Webb Simpson will have a presence for the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September.

The Wake Forest alum will be a captain's assistant. That is, unless he compels Love to include him in the lineup.

"I'm not counting Webb Simpson out," Love said Tuesday, according to PGATour.com. "Webb can make a lot of birdies here and get hot in the playoffs."

For now, the Quail Hollow Club member will be counted on for his leadership and his knowledge of the Presidents Cup venue – Quail Hollow Club, his home course.

"We're going to add a local favorite on the course, neighbor, inside course knowledge, plus one of the guys on the Tour that the players really respect," Love said. "Obviously they respect the game, but they love him on and off the golf course, but he's a leader in the locker room, in the team room and he's a connection for – Fred and I don't play a whole lot out here on the regular Tour, we're on the Champions. So Webb's going to be a great resource because he knows the players a lot better than us."

Simpson, of course, welcomes the opportunity.

"When I first heard the news, it was something I was hoping for," Simpson said. "It was a great feeling. Kind of flashbacks to when I was a kid. Davis has always been my favorite player. I got to play under him in 2012, and that was awesome. Just he's been a part of many other teams and it's great to have played under him and seen him be a captain. And I had the privilege of making three Presidents Cup teams and three Ryder Cup teams and I've learned to understand the importance of captains and assistant captains and what they do not just the week of the event, but how much work they put in leading up to the event, how many conversations they have and how much data they're looking at."

Notable

The NASCAR Cup Series' Bubba Wallace, who drives for the 23XI team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, will play with Gastonia native Harold Varner in Wednesday's pro am. Their group will tee off on No. 10 at 7:10 a.m. Kernersville native and country music performer Chris Lane will play with Kevin Kisner's group, set for a 12:10 p.m. tee time at No. 1.

Among the PGA Tour player tee times for Wednesday's pro-am: No. 1 tee – Billy Horschel, 6:50 a.m.; Sungjae Im, 7 a.m.; Will Zalatoris, 7:20 a.m.; Jason Day, 8:20 a.m.; Kevin Kisner, 12:10 p.m.; Rickie Fowler, 12:30 p.m.; Bill Haas, 1:10 p.m. No. 10 tee – Harold Varner, 7:10 a.m.; Zach Johnson, 9:17 a.m.; Davis Love, 10:57 a.m.; Justin Rose, 11:22 a.m.; Webb Simpson, 12:10 p.m.; J.T. Poston, 12:20 p.m.; Adam Scott, 1 p.m.

Three players have a chance to move into the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 with their Wyndham performances and grab part of the $10 million in bonus money. None of the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings are in Greensboro. No. 11 Will Zalatoris needs a two-way tie for 14th place or better to claim a top 10 spot; No. 15 Sungjae Im needs to tie for second or win; and No. 18 Billy Horschel would need a victory.

What they're saying

"It's really hot here but I love coming here. The Greensboro area's really great, the fans come out and support is really well, Mark Brazil and his staff do an unbelievable job of hosting an unbelievable event." – Billy Horschel.

"I'm thrilled to be back. Obviously won it at Forest Oaks across town and won here, so it always gives me good vibes when I come back to a place that I played well. But now I'm playing with guys out there in practice rounds and they're saying, so how long ago was it when you won here and wasn't it another course? So it's kind of history, but I always do play better when I get to North Carolina for some reason." – Davis Love.