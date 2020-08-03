Davis Love III, a three-time winner of the PGA Tour’s event in Greensboro, will be in the field next week for the 81st Wyndham Championship.
Love, 56, committed last week and is eligible to play because he’s a 21-time PGA Tour winner in his Hall of Fame career.
“I plan on playing,” Love wrote in a text.
The Wyndham Championship is scheduled for Aug. 13-16 but will be played without fans or sponsors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Love, who will also play this week in the PGA Championship in San Francisco, announced via social media late last month that he will focus on playing instead of his work on CBS as an on-course reporter. Love won the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot.
In a post on Twitter on July 28, Love thanked CBS for the opportunity.
“I appreciate and am in awe of the amazing work they produce each week,” Love wrote in the post. “Since golf returned in June, CBS allowed me time to focus on my family, play a few tournaments, and bring some stability back in a difficult year.”
Love’s family home in St. Simons Island, Ga., burned to the ground in March. Love and his wife, Robin, were the only ones home at the time and both escaped injury, but the home, valued at more than $4.4 million, was lost.
Love wrote on Twitter that he still has a strong desire to play. He’s also eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions.
“I have realized at this time my passion to play is still strong,” he said.
Love, a former North Carolina star who was born in Charlotte, last won on the PGA Tour in 2015 at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club at the age of 51. He became the third-oldest player in PGA Tour history to win on tour behind Sam Snead and Art Wall Jr.
Snead won in Greensboro a record eight times and Love is second with three victories. Love also won at Forest Oaks Country Club in 1992 (Kmart Greater Greensboro Open) and in 2006 (Chrysler Classic of Greensboro).
In eight tournaments this season on the PGA Tour, Love has made one cut, finishing 66th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., in early March. Since the return of golf in June, Love has played in three tournaments – The RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Workday Charity Open – but missed the cut in each.
Love has also played once on the Champions tour, tying for 19th in January at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
This will be the 24th appearance for Love in Greensboro. He's third behind Brandt Snedeker, a two-time winner, and Webb Simpson for the most money won in Greensboro's tournament with just more than $2.6 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.