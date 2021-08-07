'Deeper and stronger' field and fans teed up for PGA Tour's return to Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Mark Brazil, the tournament director for the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, compares his strategies to recruit professional golfers to those used in sales careers.
“This whole thing’s about relationships,” Brazil says. “It’s all about what kind of relationships you build. That’s all I’m trying to do out there with the guys.”
His relationship with Hideki Matsuyama is strong enough that the reigning Masters champion will be the first in Brazil’s 20 years to compete in Greensboro’s tournament, which Brazil says has one of its deepest fields.
Matsuyama was one of three former green jacket winners to give Brazil a late-week thumbs-up for coming to the Triad for the Tour’s final regular-season event beginning Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champ whose first PGA Tour win came at Sedgefield in 2013, and Zach Johnson, who won at Augusta in 2007, also announced their commitments as the field reached its final stages of assembly.
“Any time you can get three green jackets coming your way,” Brazil says, “that’s pretty good.”
Brazil, in fact, delivered Matsuyama’s first sponsor exemption on Tour, and the Japanese star who tied for fourth at the Olympics in his home country last weekend will make his seventh stop in Greensboro.
“He always remembers that, and he says that all the time,” Brazil says.
Matsuyama is not only one of 14 golfers in the field who have won major championships, at No. 20 he is one of 14 of the world’s top 50 players who are entered in the Wyndham.
Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner who was third in this year’s event at Royal St. George’s, is the highest-ranked player at No. 8. Besides Matsuyama, Reed is No. 15, and 2011 Wyndham winner and Wake Forest graduate Webb Simpson is ranked 16th.
And to go with the recent commitments by Masters champions are those earlier for two-time winner Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel and former world No. 1 Adam Scott, all of whom won green jackets.
Add names such as former world No. 1 Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff and Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, and the needle moves a bit more.
“Top to bottom, it’s so much deeper and stronger than I’ve ever seen it,” Brazil says. “The number of big-name players; this is more than we’ve ever had.”
Spectators will be welcomed on the Sedgefield grounds for the first time in two years, after last year’s event was played before mostly volunteers and neighborhood on-lookers. Despite the haul of talent, there’s no question who Brazil will be most happy to see.
“It’s not even close,” Brazil says. “It’s just fans. Smiles. Kids. Just having a great time.”
But most certainly, the world hasn’t escaped the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor have the PGA Tour or Wyndham, with masks being required in all indoor environments such as hospitality suites and on shuttles.
“It’s going to be really, really important that we all take it seriously,” he says. “You can have a lot of fun as we social distance. And it’s going to be really important that everybody is kind of on their best behavior with that, because this delta strain is not something to take lightly. But we’re lucky; we’re outside. ...
“If we can just get our fans to understand how important that is, then I think everything’s going to go really well.”
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal’s newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record’s newsletters.