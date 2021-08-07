'Deeper and stronger' field and fans teed up for PGA Tour's return to Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

“It’s not even close,” Brazil says. “It’s just fans. Smiles. Kids. Just having a great time.”

But most certainly, the world hasn’t escaped the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor have the PGA Tour or Wyndham, with masks being required in all indoor environments such as hospitality suites and on shuttles.

“It’s going to be really, really important that we all take it seriously,” he says. “You can have a lot of fun as we social distance. And it’s going to be really important that everybody is kind of on their best behavior with that, because this delta strain is not something to take lightly. But we’re lucky; we’re outside. ...

“If we can just get our fans to understand how important that is, then I think everything’s going to go really well.”

