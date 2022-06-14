Demp Bradford returning to Greensboro for sports tourism role with foundation

Demp Bradford is returning to Greensboro. His plan is for sports events to follow him.

Bradford, a former Greensboro Sports Commission vice president who has been leading sports tourism efforts in Asheville for six years, has been hired as vice president and chief operating officer of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. Bradford will begin work July 1.

Bradford's hire follows recent news that Richard Beard would become the foundation's president and chief executive officer.

Bradford's responsibility will be operations management and execution of events supported by the Greensboro Sports Foundation. He also will help expand the Greensboro Sports Foundation’s presence in sports tourism.

Bradford has been president and executive director of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission. Among Bradford's top events and achievements have been an extension of the Southern Conference basketball tournament contract through 2025; three Billie Jean King/Fed Cups; and the relocation of the Maui Invitational from Hawaii during COVID-19.

"Demp's previous experience in Greensboro, with the addition of leading Sports Tourism in Asheville, adds strong leadership to the Greensboro Sports Foundation and our vision to build on the Tournament Town brand,” Beard said in a news release.

Bradford helped direct more than 800 community volunteers for the Tournament Host Committee of Greensboro from 2005 to 2016. He also served as executive director of the Greensboro Youth Soccer Association from 1998 to 2004.

Bradford has worked with the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the 2011 and 2015 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and national championship events at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

“Asheville has played a critical part of my professional development and my life and it will always be special to me but I look forward to taking on this new challenge," Bradford said in a news release. "Greensboro has tremendous facilities and incredible people, and I look forward to helping to bring sporting events to Greensboro.”