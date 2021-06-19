Destino, Burke propel Dash past Grasshoppers

Right fielder Alex Destino slammed a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Winston-Salem Dash tacked on insurance runs in the third and fourth innings on Saturday night in a 4-2 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Truist Stadium.

The win gave the Dash a 3-2 edge in the six-game series with their I-40 rivals, with the series finale scheduled for Sunday.

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and full game notes are attached.

Destino's homer, his seventh of the season, came with Yolbert Sanchez aboard and game Winston-Salem a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Lenyn Sosa's double scored Yoelqui Cespedes, and in the fourth, Evan Skoug's double sent Travis Moniot home.

Starter Jeremiah Burke (1-1) picked up the win for the Dash, pitching five shutout innings.

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) took the loss for the Grasshoppers.