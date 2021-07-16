Discounts available for Wyndham Championship golf tournament tickets

GREENSBORO – Golf fans who would like to attend the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in August can buy digital grounds tickets now and will have an opportunity during the tournament to upgrade them to hospitality tickets.

All Wyndham tickets are digital and must be purchased in advance; find links at WyndhamChampionship.com. The tournament will be able to host 15,000 fans per day, a year after the event was played before only a limited number of spectators.

Harris Teeter is offering 25 percent discounts on ticket costs to its VIC customers for good-any-day tickets, available at all locations in the Triad through Aug. 15 or while supplies last. The tickets, valued at $60, can be bought for $45; shoppers will receive a voucher to redeem online.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fans at the tournament then can scan their virtual tickets at the entrance and can spin a wheel on Expo Row for a chance to upgrade to a hospitality ticket. Twenty per day, Thursday through Sunday, will be awarded for viewing at the 17th hole in an open-air venue with food and beverages.