The 75th season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing has had a little bit of everything but the biggest component has been drama.

There should be plenty more of that over the next two weeks as the season will come to an end next Saturday.

This Saturday all four divisions will run with an eye on next week’s final weekend.

Nothing has been decided in any of the divisions.

After what happened last week in the 100 lap Modified race it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Chris Fleming and Burt Myers to see what kind of drama might unfold.

That’s why the stadium sells out nearly every weekend for the drama and the hard racing.

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday.

• Colors Edge Sportsman 100 lap race

• Twin 25 lap races in the Modified Division

• One 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

• Classic Modified race and Skid Race

Winners from last week

Danny Bohn (Modified); Michael Adams, Zack Ore (Sportsman); Christian Joyce (Street Stock); Brandon Brendle, Billy Cameron Jr. (Stadium Stock)

