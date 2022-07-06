Drew Cone continues his basketball journey as a coach

Drew Cone never had the opportunity to compete in The Basketball Tournament as a player, but the former East Forsyth standout will be a part of the nationally televised event this year as a coach.

Cone, 25, is an assistant and skill development coach for Virginia Dream, one of 64 teams competing in this year’s TBT.

The former GTCC point guard began working with players during the COVID-19 pandemic and has turned that business into ConeWork LLC, which trains players at the Greensboro Sportsplex and Shining Light Academy in Greensboro and Glenn High School in Kernersville.

“I made up my mind that it was time to take the next step, to coach and train,” says Cone, who also played for Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer and Ecclesia College in Springdale, Ark. “I love training and coaching! It’s just a different side of things.”

Cone landed the job with the Dream after the team’s head coach and general manager, Reginald Jeffries, saw some of his work on social media.

“He saw that I trained professionals and reached out to me,” says Cone, who lives in High Point with wife Haylee and their four sons. “I have trained a couple of the guys on the team, Eric Peaks in particular. He came to me consistently throughout the year, and it’s exciting for me to see guys that I’ve trained have success.”

Peaks played at GTCC, like Cone, and finished his college career at Greensboro College before becoming an assistant coach with the Pride. Their professional relationship will continue when the Dream holds a training camp Sunday through July 17 at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville, Va.

“I will be coaching them, but also doing skill development with them during training camp” Cone says. “I’ll take them through drills and game scenarios at practices, and Coach Jeffries will put in schemes.”

Virginia Dream will take those skills and schemes into its TBT opener against Best Virginia, a squad featuring West Virginia University alumni, on July 24 in Charleston, W.Va. (7 p.m., ESPN2) The Dream is the No. 8 seed and Best Virginia is No. 1 in the single-elimination West Virginia Regional.

“I just want to bring a different type of coaching, with skills and drills to hone in on something that every player can get better at by the time we get there – whether that’s shooting mechanics, ball-screen work, defensive work,” Cone says. “I just want to add something to everybody’s game.”

One other thing he’ll try to impart to the Dream players is something he and his siblings learned from their father, Harold, the former boys basketball coach at Shining Light.

“The main thing is the work ethic,” Drew says. “He taught us that from an early age. It all basically comes from him.”

Drew and his siblings took that lesson to heart. Madison played football at Wisconsin and Appalachian State, Jalen plays basketball at Northern Arizona after starting his career at Virginia Tech and sister Joy plays basketball at Queens.

Now, Drew wants to take what he’s learned to the Virginia Dream and beyond.

“My longer-term goal is to keep ConeWork, but also to keep building toward maybe working with an NBA team, Lord willing,” he says. “I’d love to travel around the world training professionals and doing camps and clinics. My thing is making people I’ve had hands on better. If you stay consistent, you will get better.”