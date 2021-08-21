Dudley doesn't bring its 'A' game, but still beats Page 18-7

GREENSBORO — If Dudley is going to be strong contender for the NCHSAA Class 3-A football championship this season as expected, the Panthers have some work to do.
The No. 2-ranked team in the HSXtra.com poll nearly drowned in a sea of penalty flags and failed to score in the second half Friday night, but still came away with a season-opening 18-7 win over Page at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes, personal fouls, unsportsmanlike conducts,” defensive coordinator Brandon Anderson said. “We have to clean it up as of tonight.”
With senior quarterback Jahmier Slade sidelined because of an injury and head coach Steven Davis quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test, there were extenuating circumstances. But the Panthers struggled for much of the evening against a Page team that was 0-7 during the spring season and is still young at many positions.
Dudley was penalized 17 times for 155 yards, including eight flags for 70 yards in the first quarter. The bright spot in the opening 12 minutes was a 69-yard touchdown run by senior Michael Shaw on the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage, but two other long touchdowns were wiped out by penalties.
Dudley actually trailed 7-6 after Page’s Trevon Hester scored on a 1-yard run and Tylar Elliott converted the extra-point kick with 11:30 to play in the second quarter. The Pirates’ lone scoring drive was fueled by three defensive penalties, including two for offsides.
“We just didn’t play well tonight,” Anderson said. “We had two touchdowns called back because of penalties. Offsides gave them some first downs. They just have to get their heads locked into the game.”
The Panthers did lock in defensively after Page’s score, holding the Pirates to 92 yards for the rest of the game. But freshman quarterback Domaine Vann struggled with some decision making, which wasn't surprising for a first-time starter. Vann completed four of nine passes for 97 yards and two scores, but threw an interception and took two sacks totaling 32 yards before he was relieved by senior Savoi Edwards.
“He’s going to make mistakes,” Anderson said of Vann. “He has to learn that if the first or second read isn’t open, get rid of the ball and don’t take hits. We’d rather be in second-and-10 than second-and-15 or second-and-20. Savoi came in and you could see the difference with him being a senior. He was calm and he was the right person to finish the game.”
Meanwhile, Page struggled to finish drives. The Pirates started four possessions at their 40 or better, but only scored on one.
“We just never could get over the hump to get it to a one-score game again,” second-year coach Doug Robertson said. “We’re going to look back at three big plays that haunted us.”
In addition to Shaw’s long run early in the game, Dudley scored on a 36-yard pass from Vann to Mehki Wall on fourth-and-3 and a 31-yard pass from Vann to R.J. Baker on the last play of the first half. Both were plays where Page could have gotten off the field.
But the improvement by the Pirates from their winless spring season, which began with a 32-6 loss to Dudley, was apparent throughout the evening.
“Our guys fought their guts out and they have nothing to be ashamed of tonight,” Robertson said. “But we’re not happy with just showing up and competing. We came here to win, and I think that showed.
“Everybody in the stadium saw that,” he added. “This is a different Page team. Dudley has a really good football team, with or without their quarterback. … They’ve got guys.”
The Panthers didn’t have Slade, a senior who looked sharp in scrimmages before suffering a shoulder injury during the jamboree at Grimsley on Aug. 13. Slade had developed a strong connection with Wall and Baker that Dudley will hope he can renew when he returns to the lineup.
Anderson graded Dudley’s performance as a “C” on Friday night, acknowledging that they “did some good things.” But the penalties left a bitter taste in his mouth.
“If we want to go deep in the playoffs, we’ve got to fix the penalties,” he said. “The mental mistakes are killing us and putting us in bad situations.”
Stars
Page — RB Trevon Hester 14 carries, 47 yards, TD; WR/DB Jerron Blackwell 3 catches, 57 yards, INT.
Dudley — QB Domaine Vann 4-of-9 passing, 97 yards, 2 TDs, INT; RB Michael Shaw 14 carries, 121 yards, TD; ATH Mehki Wall 3 catches, 44 yards, TD; DB Sofiyan Oumarou INT; DB Steven Davis II INT.
Worth noting
The start of the game was delayed for about 20 minutes because of lightning in the vicinity. The game also was stopped for 17 minutes with 8:08 to go in the fourth quarter when the lights illuminating the field went out. Power to the scoreboard and press box remained on, but the teams had to wait for the lights to come back on and warm up.
Up next
Page: At No. 3 Reidsville (1-0), Aug. 27.
Dudley: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0), Aug. 27.
Scoring summary
Page 0 7 0 0 — 7
Dudley 6 12 0 0 — 18
D – Michael Shaw 69 run (pass failed), 1st, 10:52
P – Trevon Hester 1 run (Tylar Elliott kick), 2nd, 11:30