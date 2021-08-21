Dudley doesn't bring its 'A' game, but still beats Page 18-7

“We just didn’t play well tonight,” Anderson said. “We had two touchdowns called back because of penalties. Offsides gave them some first downs. They just have to get their heads locked into the game.”

The Panthers did lock in defensively after Page’s score, holding the Pirates to 92 yards for the rest of the game. But freshman quarterback Domaine Vann struggled with some decision making, which wasn't surprising for a first-time starter. Vann completed four of nine passes for 97 yards and two scores, but threw an interception and took two sacks totaling 32 yards before he was relieved by senior Savoi Edwards.

“He’s going to make mistakes,” Anderson said of Vann. “He has to learn that if the first or second read isn’t open, get rid of the ball and don’t take hits. We’d rather be in second-and-10 than second-and-15 or second-and-20. Savoi came in and you could see the difference with him being a senior. He was calm and he was the right person to finish the game.”

Meanwhile, Page struggled to finish drives. The Pirates started four possessions at their 40 or better, but only scored on one.

“We just never could get over the hump to get it to a one-score game again,” second-year coach Doug Robertson said. “We’re going to look back at three big plays that haunted us.”