Dudley legend Jonathan McKee elected to NCHSAA Hall of Fame

CHAPEL HILL — Jonathan McKee, a coach and athletics administrator who helped guide Dudley through integration, has been elected to the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

McKee, who died in 2006 at age 78, coached Dudley football for more than 30 years as head coach and assistant coach. He was head coach from 1970 until the late 1980s, when he retired as the school’s athletics director.

McKee’s years spanned an era that saw Dudley go from playing in the N.C. High School Athletic Conference along with the historically black high schools across North Carolina to its present status as one of the most successful and influential high schools in the NCHSAA.

“We had to do it all,” William Boyers, one of McKee’s assistants who later became head coach at Dudley, told Ed Hardin when McKee died in 2006. “He coached golf, he coached basketball, he coached baseball and he coached football. He was one of those who gave you all he had.”