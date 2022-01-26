Dudley legend Jonathan McKee elected to NCHSAA Hall of Fame

CHAPEL HILL — Jonathan McKee, a coach and athletics administrator who helped guide Dudley through integration, has been elected to the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
McKee, who died in 2006 at age 78, coached Dudley football for more than 30 years as head coach and assistant coach. He was head coach from 1970 until the late 1980s, when he retired as the school’s athletics director.
McKee’s years spanned an era that saw Dudley go from playing in the N.C. High School Athletic Conference along with the historically black high schools across North Carolina to its present status as one of the most successful and influential high schools in the NCHSAA.
“We had to do it all,” William Boyers, one of McKee’s assistants who later became head coach at Dudley, told Ed Hardin when McKee died in 2006. “He coached golf, he coached basketball, he coached baseball and he coached football. He was one of those who gave you all he had.”
At Dudley, McKee even coached his son, Tony, who followed him into coaching. Tony McKee was head football coach at Smith for nine years until 2004. He had just finished his first year coaching in Decatur, Ga., when he was killed in a car crash in Greensboro six months before his father died.
A retired U.S. Army officer, McKee guided Dudley teams to numerous conference, district and state titles. McKee’s Panthers were district champions in 1960-1961, winning the NCHSAC championship those years with a combined record of 22-2. His basketball squad in 1963 won its conference and finished as NCHSAC state runner-up. In baseball, McKee’s team won the 4-A NCHSAC state championship in 1965 before his football team performed the same feat in 1967. He posted a career record in football of 90-46-3 and was the NCHSAC's coach of the year in football in 1980. A respected educator and coach, McKee served on the N.C. Coaches Association's board of directors from 1978 until 1980 and was recognized as the NCCA Man of The Year.
Dudley's outstanding player in its annual rivalry football game with Smith receives the Jonathan McKee MVP award.
Jonathan McKee’s twin brother, Jonah, told Hardin that it wasn’t unusual during the civil unrest of the late 1960s and early ’70s for Jonathan to get a late-night phone call from the police needing help. Sometimes, Jonah said, the problems downtown called for a football coach and not a policeman.
“They’d call him and ask him to come down and mediate,’’ he said. “They needed a man who could come and calm things down. Jonathan would do that. He was more than a football coach. He was ... a great man.’’
McKee, part of the 2021 class that was delayed because of COVID-19, is one of eight men and women who will be honored at a banquet Aug. 20 at Embassy Suites in Cary. The others are: Class of 2021, Susie DeWeese (Enka), Charlie Spivey (Lee County), Bob Vroom (Swansboro); Class of 2022, Danny Anderson (Starmount, Maiden, West Caldell), Harold Robinson (Williamston, Smithfield-Selma), Hal Stewart (Garner, Durham, Richmond, Triton, St. Pauls) and Ruby Sutton (Laney, Virgo, Williston).
Ticket information will be available in March at NCHSAA.org.
