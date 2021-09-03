Dudley loses on the road to Durham Hillside

A recap of Dudley’s 30-14 football loss to host Durham Hillside on Friday night.
Why Dudley lost
The Panthers didn’t score in the second half after controlling play for segments in the first half. Hillside’s only scoring drive of the first half came with a couple of key third-down conversions and a fourth-down pick-up. So the Panthers didn’t get the stops when they needed them. The third-down woes continued when Hillside stretched its lead to 22-14 with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Sixteen of Hillside’s points came in the final 20 seconds of each half.
Stars
Dudley
WR R.J. Baker: 3 catches, 73 yards, TD.
LB-DE Braden McCall: 3 sacks.
Hillside
WR Tahir Henry: Kickoff return for TD; 3 catches for 30 yards.
WR Lorenzo McPhatter: 3 catches for 40 yards.
SS KJ Johnson: pick-six.
The big plays
• Hillside’s Samahd McBride’s interception with 10:56 remaining set up the Hornets at the Dudley 15-yard line. Austin Brown followed with a 14-yard run and then plowed in from 1 yard out.
• Hillside’s Xavier Hamlet recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Hornets the ball in Dudley territory again and that set the tone for field position for the rest of the game.
• That was the first of two times that Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade was intercepted in the fourth quarter. “I’ve got to make better decisions,” he said. “Our offense struggled. That’s something we have to work out.”
• Trailing 22-14, the Panthers didn’t pick up any yards on their second-to-last possession. Then the outcome was sealed with KJ Johnson’s pick-6 on the Panthers' next possession, which began at the Dudley 16 with 43 seconds to play.
Three things we learned
1. Dudley needs to shore up its special teams. Special teams were shaky for the Panthers. They yielded a kickoff return for a touchdown. They also appeared to give up a first down on a fake punt in the fourth quarter, though a Hillside penalty negated that play. So in some ways, the Dudley defense gave a strong performance. “It seemed worse than it was,” Panthers coach Steven Davis said, referring to the defense because points were allowed on a kickoff return and an interception return. Some of the issues on special teams might have come because of depleted depth, with Davis noting about four normally contributing players were out with injuries.
2. Panthers can apply pressure. Dudley’s defense was in fast pursuit of Hillside quarterback Wilson Kargbo Jr. for portions of the game. He was charted with six plays with lost yardage in the first three quarters. Much of the disruptions came from Dudley’s Braden McCall. McCall made a sack in the third quarter that resulted in a 20-yard loss. In the fourth quarter, a Hillside drive was thwarted with McCall’s fourth-down stop at the Dudley 17-yard line.
3. Even with Dudley’s talent, penalties can prove problematic. Penalties were costly for the Panthers in trying to gain traction, particularly in the first half. They were charged with three infractions in the game’s first three minutes, and then tagged with four more penalties in the second quarter. This all seemed to relate to the lack of crispness that the Panthers arrived with, helping to allow Hillside to win its home opener.
What they’re saying
• “We thought we were going to pull it out. Things didn’t go our way.” – Jahmier Slade, Dudley quarterback, on two possessions in the final two minutes with a chance to pull even.
• “Offense struggled a lot. We have to get back to the drawing board. I didn’t think we got a lot going whether it was passing or rushing. … Just a combination of things. We didn’t practice well all week and it carried over to the game.” – Steven Davis, Dudley coach.
Records
Dudley: 2-1
Hillside: 2-1.
Up next
Dudley: High Point Central, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Hillside: At Rolesville, 7 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Dudley 6 8 0 0 — 14
Hillside 7 8 0 15 — 30
Dud – R.J. Baker 58 run (kick failed), 1st, 0:26
Hill – Tahir Henry 83 kickoff return (Nana Appaigyei kick), 1st, 0:10
Dud – Michael Shaw 19 run (K.J. Morehead run), 2nd, 2:21
Hill – Lorenzo McPhatter 21 pass from Wilson Kargbo Jr. (William Tackie Jr. run), 2nd, 0:15
Hill – Austin Brown 1 run (Appaigyei kick), 4th, 10:39
Hill – KJ Johnson 28 interception return (Jimmyll Williams run), 4th, 0:17