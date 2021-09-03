Dudley loses on the road to Durham Hillside

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Panthers can apply pressure. Dudley’s defense was in fast pursuit of Hillside quarterback Wilson Kargbo Jr. for portions of the game. He was charted with six plays with lost yardage in the first three quarters. Much of the disruptions came from Dudley’s Braden McCall. McCall made a sack in the third quarter that resulted in a 20-yard loss. In the fourth quarter, a Hillside drive was thwarted with McCall’s fourth-down stop at the Dudley 17-yard line.

3. Even with Dudley’s talent, penalties can prove problematic. Penalties were costly for the Panthers in trying to gain traction, particularly in the first half. They were charged with three infractions in the game’s first three minutes, and then tagged with four more penalties in the second quarter. This all seemed to relate to the lack of crispness that the Panthers arrived with, helping to allow Hillside to win its home opener.

What they’re saying

• “We thought we were going to pull it out. Things didn’t go our way.” – Jahmier Slade, Dudley quarterback, on two possessions in the final two minutes with a chance to pull even.