Dudley, Smith boys go 2-0 in Big Four Tip-off

GREENSBORO — Each of Greensboro's four public school boys basketball teams gained something from the second edition of the two-night Big Four Tip-off Classic.

It was even better for Dudley and Smith when play wrapped up Tuesday night at Page’s Mac Morris Gym. Both teams won twice this week.

Dudley finished strong in a 60-50 victory against short-handed Grimsley. Smith survived offensive shortcomings to nip Page 37-36.

“There’s no exhibition games,” Dudley coach Josh Prince said. “We’re jumping right into it.”

That was the idea, and it worked well with a pair of entertaining games despite glitches associated with play in the first week of the season.

Prince was satisfied with the arrangement, with the Class 3-A Panthers taking on Class 4-A schools Page and Grimsley.

“Having this kind of setup allows you to play those guys,” he said. “It’s good to have that feeling (that you’ve got to be ready) to start the season.”

Dudley 60, Grimsley 50

Dudley had an array of close defeats last season. Already, the Panthers are demonstrating they learned from those experiences.

“We’re changing the narrative this year,” senior Antwan Sutton said.

When the Whirlies rallied, Dudley had positive responses. Prince said being in crucial moments can’t be duplicated in practices.

“Now you’re seeing the fruit of that,” he said.

Grimsley was without six players — two because of injuries and four others playing football Friday night in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. That meant that four freshmen appeared for the Whirlies against Dudley.

“We’re learning along the way,” Grimsley coach Darren Corbett said. “It helps with our depth to see what happens when these guys are in these situations. (It's) a chance to see who can play for us in those situations.”

The good thing for the Whirlies is that they’ll become a more complete team at some point.

“We’re not going to be that way all the time,” Corbett said.

In the meantime, there was value in how the season started despite a couple of defeats.

“Hanging in there with an experienced and talented Dudley team,” Corbett said.

Dudley led 30-22 at halftime, with more than half of its points coming on six 3-pointers. Denzel Foster made three.

Nick Elliott hit 3s on Grimsley’s first two possessions of the third quarter and had eight points in the first 2:01 of the second half. Nasir Newkirk’s three-point play put the Panthers up 49-40.

The Whirlies trailed 51-48 after Nick Keith’s 3, before Jaden Ingram’s jumper for Dudley. Two dunks from Tre McNeil helped seal the outcome.

“We kept fighting, keep plugging away,” Prince said. “We got what we wanted down the stretch.”

And perhaps a renewed identity.

“The energy for our team,” Sutton said. “We learned to be a team, a scrappy team.”

Sutton’s 12 points and Foster’s 11 points led Dudley. Keith had 13 to lead Grimsley, while Elliott and Jaylon Bumpass each scored 12.

Dudley 11 19 12 18 — 60

Grimsley 15 7 17 11 — 50

Dudley (2-0) — Nasir Newkirk 4, C.J. Jones Jr. 6, Denzel Foster 11, Anthony Taylor 9, Tre McNeil 8, Jaden Ingram 5, Ismael Manda 4, Zion Nichols 1, Antwan Sutton 12.

Grimsley (0-2) — Nick Keith 13, Nick Elliott 12, Jaylon Bumpass 12, Kaden Catoe 4, Anderson Wyatt 3, Liam McCarthy 1, D.J. Howerton Jr. 5.

Smith 37, Page 36

Smith played another tight game, so the benefits of two games in two nights outweighed any fatigue — particularly for a team that went 2-0.

“Hopefully, that’s stuff that can prepare us for when we get in conference play and the playoffs,” Golden Eagles coach Derrick Partee said.

Smith led for most of the game, but with offense difficult to generate the margin never became comfortable.

“I like when it’s a tight game,” Smith guard Carlos Neely said.

Neither team scored for almost the first six minutes of the fourth quarter until Neely’s three-point play at the 2:06 mark. That came on a sequence when he flung the ball toward the basket on an out-of-control drive, but drew contact.

“Just threw it up,” Partee said. “A dipsy-do … He makes those plays.”

Given the problems putting the ball in the basket, any source of offense was well-received.

“I was just trying to get a basket,” Neely said. “I just tried to get it up there.”

That play pushed the Eagles to a 35-30 edge. Page’s Jerron Blackwell responded with a pair of free throws 13 seconds later.

Two foul shots from Gage Lattimore appeared to put Smith in good shape, but Blackwell drained a jumper at the 24-second mark, setting up a chaotic conclusion.

The Eagles ended up in disarray once they reached the frontcourt, so they called time out. Smith inbounded into the backcourt, where Page’s Andrew Bartlett made a strip steal and went in for a contested layup with a couple of seconds left. The Pirates were out of timeouts, so the Eagles let time expire without inbounding the ball.

In this case, Partee was thankful there wasn’t another possession.

“That was the ugliest game of offense I’ve seen with two teams combined,” he said.

Lattimore’s 11 points paced Smith.

Blackwell ended up with 14 points and Kadyn Turner-Scott added eight for the Pirates.

Smith 13 11 8 5 — 37

Page 8 13 9 6 — 36

Smith (2-0) — Carlos Neely 7, Braylon Collins 5, Joshua Hughes 5, Gage Lattimore 11, Marquan Gilbert 5.

Page (0-2) — Samaj Long 4, Jerron Blackwell 14, Camden Pennix 2, Jordan Walden-Weaver 2, Alex Jones 1, Andrew Bartlett 2, Kadyn Turner-Scott 8, William Burton 3.