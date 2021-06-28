Dudley's Mekhi Wall named Most Outstanding 3-A male athlete at NCHSAA track and field championships

GREENSBORO — Dudley's Mekhi Wall was named the Class 3-A Most Outstanding Performer among male athletes during the NCHSAA track and field championships at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

Wall, a junior hurdler and HSXtra.com All-Area football player, won the 110-meter hurdles (14.06 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (37.77) to help the Panthers finish fourth.

These were the top-three individual finishers from area schools and the top area teams in each classification:

CLASS 4-A

Boys

3,200 meters: 1. Jean-Lou Paré (Page), 9 minutes, 15.26 seconds.

110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Johnson (East Forsyth), 14.23.

300 hurdles: 3. Gahques Ligons (Reagan), 38.97.

High jump: 1. Sheldon Ulmer (Northwest Guilford), 6 feet, 2 inches.

Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 60-2.

Discus: 2. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 169-8.

4X100 relay: 1. Reagan, 41.83.