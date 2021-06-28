 Skip to main content
Dudley's Mekhi Wall named Most Outstanding 3-A male athlete at NCHSAA track and field championships
Dudley's Mekhi Wall named Most Outstanding 3-A male athlete at NCHSAA track and field championships

GREENSBORO — Dudley's Mekhi Wall was named the Class 3-A Most Outstanding Performer among male athletes during the NCHSAA track and field championships at N.C. A&T's Irwin Belk Track.

Wall, a junior hurdler and HSXtra.com All-Area football player, won the 110-meter hurdles (14.06 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (37.77)  to help the Panthers finish fourth.

These were the top-three individual finishers from area schools and the top area teams in each classification:

CLASS 4-A

Boys

3,200 meters: 1. Jean-Lou Paré (Page), 9 minutes, 15.26 seconds.

110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Johnson (East Forsyth), 14.23.

300 hurdles: 3. Gahques Ligons (Reagan), 38.97.

High jump: 1. Sheldon Ulmer (Northwest Guilford), 6 feet, 2 inches.

Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 60-2.

Discus: 2. Spencer Williams (Davie County), 169-8.

4X100 relay: 1. Reagan, 41.83.

4X200 relay: 2. Reagan, 1:27.67.

4X400 relay: 2. Reagan, 3:23.26.

Top area team: 3. Reagan, 43.

Girls

800 meters: 2. Gwen Parks (Reagan), 2 minutes, 13.59 seconds.

High jump: 2. Audrey Jenkins (Grimsley), 5 feet, 2 inches.

Pole vault: 3. Haley Hanes (West Forsyth), 11-0.

4X800 relay: 1. Reagan, 9:12.53.

Top area team: 6. Reagan, 38.

CLASS 3-A

Boys

100 meters: 1. Terrell Robinson (Mount Tabor), 10.67 seconds; 2. Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 10.85.

200: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 21.35; 3. William Sapp (Southwest Guilford), 21.72.

400: 2. Christian Parker (Southwest Guilford), 48.71.

1,600: 1. Jack Dingman (Northern Guilford), 4:16.97; 2. Will Soule (Mount Tabor), 4:18.23.

110 hurdles: 1. Mekhi Wall (Dudley), 14.06; 2. Khairi Williams (Mount Tabor), 14.34.

300 hurdles: 1. Mekhi Wall (Dudley), 37.77.

Shot put: 2. Gunner Latimore (Smith), 50 feet, 4¾ inches; 3. Jamari Slade (Mount Tabor), 49-10.

4X200 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 1:28.06.

4X400 relay: 2. Dudley, 3:19.97; 3. Southwest Guilford, 3:25.28.

4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 8:02.12.

Top area team: 3. Mount Tabor, 63

Girls

100 meters: 1. Ai'yanna Gray-Williams (Parkland), 12.14 seconds; 3. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford), 12.28.

200: Ai'yanna Gray-Williams (Parkland), 24.66.

400: 2. Alyssa Hernandez (Northern Guilford), 57.51; 3. Megan Hatcher (Parkland), 57.77.

100 hurdles: 1. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford), 14.51.

Long jump: 2. Ija Mumford (ParklandO, 18 feet, 6 inches.

4X100 relay: 1. Parkland, 47.97.

4X200 relay: 1. Parkland, 1:40.41; 2. Dudley, 1:42.20.

4X400 relay: 3. Northern Guilford, 4:03.70.

4X800 relay: 3. Northern Guilford, 9:36.20.

Top area team: 4. Parkland, 59.

CLASS 2-A

Boys

Pole vault: 2. Jacob Murphy (Oak Grove), 13 feet.

4X800 relay: 3. Atkins, 8 minutes, 22.06 seconds.

Top area team: 14. Oak Grove, 15.5.

Girls

4X200 relay: 2. Atkins, 1 minute, 48.55 seconds.

Top area team: 10. Atkins, 18.

CLASS 1-A

Boys

200 meters: 2. Nathan Cathcart (Winston-Salem Prep), 22.71 seconds.

3,200: 3. Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter), 10:23.01.

4X200 relay: 3. Bishop McGuinness, 1:33.99.

Top area team: 4. Winston-Salem Prep, 41.

Girls

200 meters: 2. Tamia Johnson (Winston-Salem Prep), 25.86 seconds.

400: 2. Damyja Ortiz (Winston-Salem Prep), 58.82.

4X200 relay: 1. Winston-Salem Prep, 1:45.91.

4X400 relay: 1. Winston-Salem Prep, 4:14.51.

Top area teams: T21. Cornerstone Charter and Bishop McGuinness, 11

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

