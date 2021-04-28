Dudley's Milan Summers is a hit on offense or on defense

“It’s just lovely for me to get outside of just running the ball,” he says. “They know that 22 is finna get the ball, but they don’t know that 22 can catch the ball.”

Summers “also learned to be patient, just looking for the hole to develop and trusting his guys,” says Bryant, who was a fullback for the Panthers in the early 2000s and opened holes for some great runners. “He compares right along with those guys, with the tenacity, the hard work and the will to get in the end zone. He also has a willingness to block.”

Davis agrees.

“He’s one of the better ones we’ve ever had,” says the Panthers’ coach, who took over in 2004. “He doesn’t have that Jamal Edwards speed, but Connell Young was like that. They were very productive.

“He’s so strong that it’s hard for one person to bring him down,” Davis adds. “He has great vision as well.”

Statistically, Summers had his second-least productive rushing game at Roberson, with 83 yards and a TD on 10 carries. But Dudley was able to hit three touchdown passes of at least 25 yards because Rams defenders were caught looking in the backfield at Summers.