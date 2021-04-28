Dudley's Milan Summers is a hit on offense or on defense

GREENSBORO — Milan Summers may be lining up on a different side of the football this season for the Dudley Panthers, but one thing hasn’t changed. The 2019 Associated Press all-state defender is an impact player, literally. He’s just doing it with the ball in his hands.
At least once a game in this COVID-shortened season, Dudley’s No. 22 runs over a defender. Sometimes it’s on a handoff up the middle. Sometimes it’s along the sideline, but the 5-foot-9, 205-pound senior hasn’t forgotten how to dish out punishment.
“People know that 22 isn’t running away from any contact,” Summers says. “As soon as you come up, if you even hesitate it’s game over. You’re going on a long train ride.”
But there’s more to the former defensive end/linebacker’s game than the popping of pads. Summers leads the state in scoring, with 176 points on 27 touchdowns and seven 2-point conversions. He’s also seventh among NCHSAA players in rushing, with 1,289 yards (9.2 per carry) heading into Friday night’s Class 3-AA West Regional championship game at Mount Tabor.
Despite those numbers, Summers’ only Division I recruiting offers have been as a preferred walk-on, “and I would take that,” he says, “but I deserve a D-I offer.”
Whatever college Summers attends will “get a great kid and a tough football player,” coach Steven Davis says.
Six area high school football teams play Friday night for state championship game berths.
Summers just wants the chance to prove himself.
“Showing people that I can do something when they count me out, that motivates me even more,” he says.
“I really do think I’ve been overlooked,” adds Summers, who had 93 tackles, including 33 for losses, and 22½ sacks in 2019. “There aren’t a lot of guys who’ve put up the stats that I have in my four years, especially going from defensive player of the year to offensive player of the year in the (Piedmont Triad 3-A) Conference. It kind of hurts my feelings that I’m still not getting looked at as a running back.”
One element college coaches weren’t seeing in Summers’ game before this season was speed. But Dudley running backs coach Artouris Bryant says that’s “the thing I’ve noticed that he’s improved the most.”
“I still need a little more of the speed and agility part so that I’m able to get outside of the backfield,” says Summers, who has represented Dudley at the NCHSAA wrestling championships. “I’m also working on catching” the football.
He demonstrated his development in that phase of the game Friday night in a 77-33 win at Asheville T.C. Roberson. On fourth-and-6 from the Rams’ 10-yard line late in the first quarter, Summers slipped out of the backfield into the left flat to effortlessly catch a swing pass from Jahmier Slade for a touchdown.
“It’s just lovely for me to get outside of just running the ball,” he says. “They know that 22 is finna get the ball, but they don’t know that 22 can catch the ball.”
Summers “also learned to be patient, just looking for the hole to develop and trusting his guys,” says Bryant, who was a fullback for the Panthers in the early 2000s and opened holes for some great runners. “He compares right along with those guys, with the tenacity, the hard work and the will to get in the end zone. He also has a willingness to block.”
Davis agrees.
“He’s one of the better ones we’ve ever had,” says the Panthers’ coach, who took over in 2004. “He doesn’t have that Jamal Edwards speed, but Connell Young was like that. They were very productive.
“He’s so strong that it’s hard for one person to bring him down,” Davis adds. “He has great vision as well.”
Statistically, Summers had his second-least productive rushing game at Roberson, with 83 yards and a TD on 10 carries. But Dudley was able to hit three touchdown passes of at least 25 yards because Rams defenders were caught looking in the backfield at Summers.
“For him to be as productive as he is and force teams to focus on him opens up things for us and the multiple playmakers that we have,” Davis says.
Summers’ least productive game this season was March 30 in a 9-6 loss to Mount Tabor, the team the Panthers face in a rematch Friday night in Winston-Salem. The Spartans’ defense, one of the best in the state, held him to 76 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
“Not making those key blocks was our downfall in that game,” Summers says. “We’re going to block them every time this time.
“If we play our true game, no team can stop us. I’m looking forward to it. I wish it was already Friday.”
