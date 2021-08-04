 Skip to main content
Duke to play Kentucky in final season opener for Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Duke to play Kentucky in final season opener for Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski retirement (copy)

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski announcing his retirement on June 3, effective at the end of the 2021-22 season.

 Walt Unks, Journal

DURHAM — The final non-conference basketball schedule for Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke will include a home opener against his alma mater and visits by Winston-Salem State for an exhibition game and by Appalachian State.

Duke will open Krzyzewski's 42nd Duke season Nov. 9 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Army, from which Krzyzewski graduated in 1969 and which he coached from 1975-76 through 1979-80, will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 12.

Krzyzewski's 1,170 victories at Army and Duke are the most in NCAA Division I men's basketball history. The season opener will be his 1,400th game at Duke, and the Blue Devils are three victories away from giving him 1,100 at Duke.

Krzyzewski in June announced that the 2021-22 season would be his last. Jon Scheyer, the associate head coach and a former player, will become the head coach after Krzyzewski's retirement. 

The Duke non-conference schedule:

Oct. 30: Winston-Salem State (exhibition)

Nov. 9: Kentucky (Champions Classic, New York)

Nov. 12: Army

Nov. 13: Campbell

Nov. 16: Gardner-Webb

Nov. 19: Lafayette

Nov. 22: The Citadel

Nov. 26: Gonzaga (Continental Tire Challenge, Las Vegas)

Nov. 30: At Ohio State (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 14: South Carolina State

Dec. 16: Appalachian State

Dec. 18: Cleveland State

