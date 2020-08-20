east carolina logo 091814 ecu logo

GREENVILLE – East Carolina is pausing football activities while evaluating results from the lastest COVID-19 testing of players and staff.

Affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines, a news release from the university states. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per university protocol and those identified individuals will be quarantined.

"Today's decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results," athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels."

The news release didn't state how many positive tests had been reported.

