GREENVILLE – East Carolina is pausing football activities while evaluating results from the lastest COVID-19 testing of players and staff.
Affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines, a news release from the university states. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per university protocol and those identified individuals will be quarantined.
"Today's decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results," athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels."
The news release didn't state how many positive tests had been reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.