Connor Norby wasn’t used to being yelled at by his baseball coaches. But after an outstanding career at East Forsyth, he was struggling to get on the field as a freshman at East Carolina.

Norby’s high school coach, Drew Dull, spoke with him regularly and heard the frustration from the Pirates second baseman.

“He said, ‘Coach, I don’t know what I have to do. Every single day I go to practice and I get yelled at,’ ” Dull remembers. “I said, ‘You’d better figure out a way not to get yelled at every single day. When you figure that out, I’ll bet you’re going to play a lot more.’ ”

Not only did Norby play a lot more, he has played his way into the conversation as one of college baseball’s best hitters for an ECU team that reached the NCAA Super Regionals this year.

When the Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday in Denver, Norby is projected to go in the first four rounds after a junior season in which he batted .415 with 15 home runs, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Norby, who is from Kernersville, won the Bobby Bragan Award as the top slugger in college baseball, earned the American Athletic Conference’s player of the year and made six All-America teams.

But during the 2019 season, none of those things seemed possible. ECU coach Cliff Godwin was concerned that Norby might not even be around for a sophomore year with the Pirates.

“There was a point in time,” Godwin says, “when I was worried about him transferring and I called him into my hotel room in Cincinnati (during a road trip) and said, ‘I need to know that you’re not transferring, and I need to know because we’re not recruiting another infielder. We believe in you. I know you’re not playing every day right now, but we believe you’re the future and I need you to promise me — and that was before the portal, which doesn’t teach kids about real life — that you’re not transferring.’”

The freshman told him he wasn’t leaving and “that was big trust thing for me and for him,” Godwin says.

Norby says the biggest change for him “was a decision to look at myself in the mirror. I wasn’t where I wanted to be and didn’t like the position I was in. I knew the place to start was in practice. I’m a big believer in practice determines how you play and games are won and success is had in the months ahead of time.”

Adds Godwin, “He decided to show up and just practice as hard as he could every single day. He’s talked to our team about this and said, ‘Once I did that, two weeks later I was getting in almost every game. Then I had a couple of starts.’ ”

By the end of that 2019 season, Norby was a regular in the ECU lineup. In the summer following his freshman year, he played for Waynesboro (Va.) in the wood bat Valley League for college players.

“In college, you play maybe four, five times at most in a week,” Norby says. “In summer ball, you play every single day so it’s similar to pro ball in a sense. You learn what you need to do on a daily basis to be at your best. ... I got some confidence and came back to school that fall with a chip on my shoulder. I felt like I was in high school again where I knew I was the best player on the field. That was all I needed.”

Dull, who coaches Connor’s younger brother, Ethan, at East Forsyth, says the elder Norby is “a competitor who’s just going to out-work you. That’s his thing.”

Norby, who is close to graduating from ECU with a degree in criminal justice, says he considers himself “a perfectionist in a game where you can’t be perfect, which is good and bad. When you don’t get four hits in a game you kind of feel down about yourself a little bit, but I always want to have as many good at-bats as I can in a day. If I’m hitting .400, I want to hit .500. If I’m hitting .500, I want to hit .600. There’s not an end goal for me and there never will be. That’s a trait the great players have.”

Godwin says Norby’s approach has made him “the best right-handed hitter I’ve ever coached,” and that includes New York Yankees star D.J. LeMahieu when Godwin was an assistant at LSU.

“D.J. has made a heck of a career for himself in the major leagues and won two batting titles,” Godwin adds, “so no disrespect to him, but at the same age Connor is as good as any right-handed hitter I’ve coached.”

D1Baseball.com’s Aaron Fitt, who sees Norby as a first- or second-round pick, says the 21-year-old is “just a natural-born hitter. It felt like every time I saw him he had four hits and a home run or two. … He’s not a huge guy (5 feet 10, 190 pounds), but he’s got good bat speed and is exceptional at driving the ball either way. The hit tool is the calling card, and I think he could be a plus hitter in pro ball.”

It’s on defense where Norby has the most room to grow. The ability to play third base or shortstop in addition to second base could someday help him make a roster in the Major Leagues, where versatility brings value.

“The double-play turn is an area he’s worked really hard on and can continue to get better,” Godwin says. “He needs to continue to work on playing on the left side of the infield just to make himself as marketable as possible.”

“The defense is the one piece he needs to clean up a little bit,” says D1Baseball.com’s Fitt, “but he profiles well at second base. He kind of reminds me of a guy who was a first-round pick (by the Texas Rangers in 2020) out of Mississippi State, Justin Foscue. … Maybe not the sexiest tools — he’s not Mookie Betts — just a guy who hits and wins.”

A low first-round pick could command a signing bonus of $2.4 million to nearly $3 million. Picks in the seven-team Round A figure to earn about $2 million to $2.3 million. Second-round selections could earn bonuses of $1 million to $2 million.

What Godwin appreciates most about Norby is the growth and maturity he’s shown in his three years at ECU.

“He spoke to our incoming freshmen two weeks ago, and it was a proud-father moment for me,” Godwin says, “because of the way he articulated his career and what to do and not do. He’s ready to go out and navigate professional baseball.”

Norby will be with friends and family Sunday and, if necessary, Monday waiting to learn where his journey in professional baseball will begin. This has been the plan since he was 3 years old.

“There was never a doubt in my mind that baseball was my calling card,” Norby says. “I have no Plan B. Plan B is for the guys who aren’t confident in Plan A. …

“I plan on living out my dream, and I am going to be in the big leagues one day. I can promise any scout or GM who calls me that I’m going to play in the big leagues one day. I’m going to work my tail off every single day to get there.”

