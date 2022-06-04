East Forsyth falls short again in softball state finals

DURHAM — Whether it’s a one-run loss or a three-run defeat, the heartbreak of losing in the deciding game of a state championship series is the same.

One year after East Forsyth lost 6-5 to Wilmington Hoggard in a Game 3 at North Davidson High School, the tears flowed again Saturday at Duke University Softball Stadium as the Eagles dropped a 3-0 decision to Greenville D.H. Conley.

“It definitely stings a little for sure, it being my last year,” East Forsyth pitcher Kierston Deal said through tears that she “had held in for a really long time” during the postgame awards ceremony.

Deal pitched all three games of the championship series, winning the first one 3-0, losing the second 2-1 and the third 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. In 20 innings, she held the Vikings to 12 hits and six walks while striking out 40. She finished the season with a 24-3 record as she prepares to head to Oklahoma next season to pitch for the top-ranked Sooners.

“I feel like I did everything I could to leave it all on the field,” Deal said. “It’s just hard right now.”

Coach Ben McKinney’s Eagles were feeling good going into Game 2 after opening the championship series Friday night by manufacturing three runs and riding the pitching of Deal to a win. That was the recipe for much of their success during a two-year run in which they were 46-5.

In Saturday’s first game, Conley turned the tables by taking advantage of a pair of leadoff walks issued by Deal and stealing five bases in a 2-1 win. Vikings pitcher Emma Adams only struck out three, but she was efficient and her team played solid defense behind her after East Forsyth’s first batter of the game singled and came around to score.

That would be the only run of a disappointing day that ended much too quickly for the Eagles.

In Game 3 of the series, Conley switched pitchers from Adams to sophomore Olivia Hadnott, who had played right field in the first two games. Hadnott was a revelation, holding the Eagles without a hit until the sixth inning. East Forsyth loaded the bases with a pair of two-out singles and intentional walk to Deal, but Adams – who had been playing first base in the game – came on to get out of the inning.

“We made adjustments kind of midway through the game, but she kept us off-balance,” McKinney said of Hadnott. “You have to give her credit. They have two strong pitchers and that made a difference for them.”

The Eagles (27-3) loaded the bases again in the top of the seventh, but a line-drive that appeared headed into the gap in right-center was speared by second baseman Carson Fleming. She threw to first base to double up a runner there.

“That’s what good teams do, they take you out of big innings,” McKinney said of the Vikings (30-2). “They were a better team than we were today.”

The game and East Forsyth’s outstanding season ended with Adams striking out junior outfielder Kaitlyn King with runners on second and third. The tears and the disappointment streaked the faces of all of the Eagles’ players.

“I can’t describe it,” McKinney said of the emotion. “I told them in the huddle that we were undefeated in the conference during the regular season, won the conference tournament and were West Regional champions and took it to the third game. We have a lot to be proud of.”

Deal has the most to be proud of among the East Forsyth players. She leaves as the school’s all-time leader in every pitching statistic and finished the season with more than 300 strikeouts.

“It’s going to be long time before someone comes through this county and does as well as she did,” McKinney said. “It could happen, but she’s a once-in-a-generation type of pitcher. But it’s a team game and she couldn’t do it by herself today. We didn’t give her enough support.”

Deal was devastated, but said she felt “like I did everything I could to leave it all on the field. It’s just hard right now.”

The only senior on the team besides Deal was reserve outfielder Zaniyah Coleman-Northern, so the Eagles will have plenty of talent and experience back next season. But it will be hard for East Forsyth to match or surpass what its last two softball teams achieved.

“I hope they learn from it,” McKinney said of the disappointment of losing in the state finals twice. “We’ll come back next year and it’s going to be a different kind of game. We’re going to have to score some runs. I just want to let this sink in and be proud of what this group accomplished.”

Deal will never forget her teammates or this season.

“Being able to play with them this year was an amazing ride all the way here,” she said. “I just wish them the best of luck and I hope to see them back here. I may be in Oklahoma, but I’ll still be watching everybody.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.