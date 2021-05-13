East Forsyth keeps it 'loose' heading into state softball championship series

KERNERSVILLE — How did East Forsyth get to its first NCHSAA state championship softball series? It helps to have a pitcher as good as junior Kierston Deal, but it also helps to have the right attitude.
“They’re loose,” second-year coach Ben McKinney says. “They’re out there playing in their back yard. No moment is too big for them.”
Champions will be crowned Friday and Saturday in a number of sports.
There will be some big moments this weekend when the Eagles (18-0) take on Wilmington Hoggard (18-0) for the Class 4-A title at North Davidson High School in Lexington. They open the best-of-three series at 8 p.m. today.
A day before the biggest high school softball game of their lives, it was business as usual at practice for the East Forsyth players. Fundamental drills were executed and skills were honed, but there was also time to laugh. As an interview concluded, senior catcher Lexi Joyce playfully spit water on Deal and they traded good-natured barbs.
Where does East’s relaxed approach to these pressure games come from?
“We try to have a no-consequence attitude on our team, where if someone makes a mistake they’re not going to get yelled at,” says McKinney, who is in his second season as the Eagles’ coach. “They’re not going to be punished and their teammates are going to support them.”
It’s an approach McKinney has honed in 23 years as a softball coach. He started out as a travel ball coach, and both of his daughters played in college, Brittany at North Carolina and Stephanie at UNCG. McKinney heads the Firecrackers travel ball program and also coached at Forsyth Country Day for eight years and Reagan for one year, but this is his first NCHSAA state championship series.
McKinney said he knew this group could get here “the first day of practice. I’ve been around a lot of softball teams, a lot of high school teams. We knew it once our coaching staff realized that what we thought were going to be our weaknesses weren’t going to be as bad as we thought. The younger players aren’t intimidated by anything.”
Deal, who is committed to play softball at South Carolina, says at the start of workouts she knew “we had a great group of girls, a lot of raw talent and a great coach to help us through this journey. I could really see it as possible. Then, when we beat a really good North Davidson team (4-1 on the road to open the season), I could see that we did have the ability to go far.”
The Eagles feel like they also could have gone far last season, when they were 6-0 before sports were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. They lost five “really talented” seniors from that team to graduation, McKinney says, “and we would have dominated because we had senior leadership, we had power, we had pitching, we had defense. I walked into a really good situation.”
“We had some holes because of graduation,” Joyce adds, “but we had some freshmen and sophomores really step up.”
That group of youngsters includes sophomore second baseman Alex Brown, sophomore shortstop Grace Flynn, freshman left fielder Madison Jones, sophomore right fielder Kaitlyn King and sophomore third baseman Sophie Lecnar. But the foundation of this East Forsyth team is Deal and the seniors: Joyce, center fielder Kendall Bowman, first baseman Campbell Robertson and outfielder Sage Sawyer. Joyce is a force behind the plate and at the plate, Bowman covers a lot of ground in the outfield, Robertson has emerged as a power hitter this year for a team that is strong up the middle and Sawyer is part of a strong, vocal bench.
“We thought that with Kierston in the circle and our senior leadership we had the chance to do something special,” McKinney says. “In 23 years of coaching, I’ve probably seen three girls that have the talent she has in the circle. She’s a competitor, and she hates to lose. That is her number one attribute. A lot of girls play the game and play to win. Kierston plays to beat you. She wants to leave no doubt that she beat you. You can’t teach that attitude.”
Deal also is the Eagles’ leading hitter, but as good as she is, it’s their unity that has helped them go further than any softball team in school history.
“This group from my four years of high school is the most connected, together group that I’ve ever played with,” Bowman says. “That will stick with me, the memories and bonds.”
Adds Sawyer, “We’re like a family. It’s been really fun to play with these girls.”
The East Forsyth coaches, a group that includes former Eagles players Andrea Layton and Karlee Wilson Honeycutt, make the sport enjoyable and that’s helped them stay focused yet relaxed.
“It’s never been a job to come out here,” Robertson says. “Sometimes it hasn’t been fun, but we’ve come out here and picked each other up, worked hard and played together.”
The Eagles will get to play together at least two more times this weekend.
“We just need to play our game, play like we’ve been playing the entire season and be confident,” Joyce says.
“We need to remember that no game is too big for us to handle,” Robertson adds. “We might get punched in the face, but we can punch right back. We’ve prepared for this.”
