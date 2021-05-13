East Forsyth keeps it 'loose' heading into state softball championship series

McKinney said he knew this group could get here “the first day of practice. I’ve been around a lot of softball teams, a lot of high school teams. We knew it once our coaching staff realized that what we thought were going to be our weaknesses weren’t going to be as bad as we thought. The younger players aren’t intimidated by anything.”

Deal, who is committed to play softball at South Carolina, says at the start of workouts she knew “we had a great group of girls, a lot of raw talent and a great coach to help us through this journey. I could really see it as possible. Then, when we beat a really good North Davidson team (4-1 on the road to open the season), I could see that we did have the ability to go far.”

The Eagles feel like they also could have gone far last season, when they were 6-0 before sports were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. They lost five “really talented” seniors from that team to graduation, McKinney says, “and we would have dominated because we had senior leadership, we had power, we had pitching, we had defense. I walked into a really good situation.”

“We had some holes because of graduation,” Joyce adds, “but we had some freshmen and sophomores really step up.”