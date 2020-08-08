There’s a calming feeling when our golf tournament comes around each year.
It comes from the past, a lineage of golf and golfers who have made Greensboro and the Triad a part of the game and a part of us. It means we’ve made it another year, and that’s no mean accomplishment.
The Wyndham Championship has stood the test of time, through so many challenges and threats, and just the fact that it’s here again is a testament to the tournament, it’s history and its people.
We’ll watch the final round of the PGA Championship today and wait for the golfers to make their way across the country to Sedgefield Country Club, the old hunting preserve that Donald Ross turned into a masterpiece in 1926.
We’ll think back 46 years ago when the PGA Championship was played at Tanglewood and watched Lee Trevino hold off Jack Nicklaus in one of the greatest PGA’s ever. Sam Snead finished third. He was 63 years old.
Sedgefield was one of Snead’s favorite courses, and the Triad was one of his favorite places. He would come early to the old GGO just to go bass fishing, He eventually organized a bass tournament before the golf.
That’s how we roll here.
We’ll roll differently this week. Fans won’t be allowed onto the grounds, so the only spectators will be a handful of special guests, official “observers” and neighborhood people standing in their back yards.
The 81st Wyndham Championship will be like nothing we’ve ever experienced. Here’s hoping that we’ll never have to experience anything like this again, but you get the impression that what we’re all going through right now will change us forever.
For all our memories of great golf through the years, we might forever be forced to remember the way we were. The idea of going back to packed galleries, people standing and dancing to Jimmy Buffett and lines of people waiting for autographs, that might never happen again.
For years and years, as the tournament struggled to exist, we heard from the old-timers about how great the GGO was in the days of Snead. They talked of huge galleries and elaborate parties with guests like Ed Sullivan and Bob Hope, Glen Campbell and Leslie Nielson, Perry Como and Pat Boone.
It was a quirky tournament that was a part of the emerging personality of Greensboro and the Triad, a personality that included both partying and golf.
The old-timers’ point was that we’d lost all that. But we know different now. The modern Wyndham Championship is as cool as it’s ever been. Which makes this year all the more difficult.
There are people in the Triad who have never seen this tournament on television. Think about that. The tournament is such a part of the fabric of the area, that there are those who wouldn’t dare stay home when the social event of the season began on Thursday of the Wyndham.
Now they will.
I know of one old-timer who would’ve certainly been one of the special guests or observers this week. He’s going to the beach instead. A lot of people will be going to the beach this week, some to do repair work on their beach house and some who just don’t want to be here if they can’t go to Sedgefield.
This is going to be a difficult week, but it will also be just another strange chapter in the history of this strange golf tournament.
We’ll tell some stories this week, as we always do. We’ll try to make sense of it by Sunday. Jordan Spieth would be the crowd favorite, if we had crowds. Former champions Sergio Garcia, Brant Snedeker and Patrick Reed will be here along with favorite sons Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and our latest favorite son, defending champion J.T. Poston.
We’ve always embraced the golfers as old friends. Well, most of them. And they become part of the fabric of our golf tournament. This week, they’ll walk in the footsteps of the great ones, some we call by their last names only like Hogan and Nelson, some by their first names like Jack and Arnie, all playing for the Snead Cup.
The Slammer loved this place as much as we do, and he understood how important it is to this community. One of my favorite moments as a sportswriter was when I was summoned into the Forest Oaks clubhouse because Snead wanted to talk to me.
We mostly talked about bass fishing.
There were those who referred to the event as the Sam Snead Invitational. He won it eight times. Not many people know that he won the bass tournament three times.
We’ve made it another year, and it might be the strangest year any of us have ever lived. The fact that we’re even playing the Wyndham this week is a tribute to its enduring place in the sport and to the people who made this happen, from the Founding Five to the Jaycees to Bobby Long and modern movers and shakers.
The Quiet Week is upon us.
Here’s to this week and next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.