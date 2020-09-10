Bubba Wallace, the enigmatic driver of Richard Petty’s iconic No. 43, is leaving the team at the end of the season.
The news trickled out today in statements, and all of NASCAR began speculating on what happens next. Interesting rides are available, not the least of which is the No. 48 Chevy driven by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from stock-car racing.
Hendrick Motorsports has “no present offer” for Wallace or anyone else for that car, the Associated Press reports. There’s been speculation that Wallace could end up in the No. 42 Chevy of Chip Ganassi Racing.
The bigger question for Richard Petty Motorsports is who would end up in the 43. Among those possibly available include Matt Kenseth, who is driving for Ganassi in the wake of Kyle Larson losing his ride and his sponsors after uttering a racial slur during a livestream broadcast.
Kenseth said he doesn't plan on being with Ganassi next season. There's also an outside possibility that Larson could return next season, but he's still seen as damaged goods in racing.
Erik Jones recently learned he will not be racing for Joe Gibbs Racing next season. Clint Bowyer’s name keeps coming up in discussions about 2021. He currently races for Stewart-Haas Racing, and that would be every bit as competitive a car as the 48 at Hendrick.
So there are moving parts to all of this without even mentioning the young drivers coming up from the Xfinity Series.
Petty has a grandson racing in the ARCA series. Thad Moffitt turns 20 on Saturday.
This is the time of the year in stock-car racing when the “silly season” begins as teams make plans for 2021 and drivers rearrange accordingly.
Wallace became the biggest name out there when he announced his free agency.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace said in a statement.
He will leave at the end of a tumultuous season in NASCAR, one that saw Wallace take a stand as the only Black driver in the Cup Series. His pleas to NASCAR to ban the confederate flag sent a ripple through all of sports, which saw Wallace emerge as one of the most recognizable figures in the country.
Two weeks after the flag was indeed banned, a noose was found hanging in the garage stall where Wallace’s car was impounded at Talladega. After investigations by the FBI and NASCAR, it was determined that the noose had been there since 2019 and was therefore not considered a hate crime.
Still, the incident made news worldwide and made Wallace an even bigger figure in sports.
In recent weeks, Wallace has managed to convince numerous sponsors to join him, sponsors that have never been in stock-car racing. His is, at this moment, the hottest name in racing. It’s likely he will land in a good car for a well-backed team, not just because he brings the sponsors but because he is an aggressive driver who has the grudging respect of his peers.
Wallace is in his third season driving for RPM and is having his best year with five top-10 finishes and a career-best 23rd place ranking in driver points.
“We will announce our driver in the near future,” RPM said in a statement.
Wallace will drive the final nine races of the season in the famed 43.
