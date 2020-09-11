WINSTON-SALEM — A familiar sound swept through the trees on the Wake Forest campus Thursday, the low rumble of a chopper making its way through the winding streets.
The school mascot, the venerable Deacon, was wearing a mask as he steered the motorcycle toward the sprawling new Sutton Sports Performance Center, a $58 million investment in athletics that includes the McCreary Football Field House and the Shah Basketball Complex.
Trailing the Deacon was a gaudy orange bus emblazoned with ESPN’s studio personalities on the side and the ESPN "College GameDay" logo on the front. It was fitting that the bus was orange, because you could make the argument that everything you saw, except the chopper, was there for one reason.
Clemson.
Make no mistake about it, this is a huge event for Wake Forest. The chance to publicize the school and the football program is likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Clemson, the cagey football monolith that has driven athletics departments all over the country to up their game, actually asked Wake Forest to move this game to their stadium, to be played in front of fans, with the two schools splitting the profit.
Wake politely turned down the offer.
This is a chance for the Deacons to show off their own athletics upgrades, their own beautiful campus and their own way of keeping up with the neighbors.
“We’re really excited to have a national spotlight on our program this week,” Dave Clawson, the Wake Forest football coach, said. “It’s certainly interesting times.”
These are very interesting times at the tiny campus off Reynolda Road. Wake Forest recently completed a capital campaign fund that raised more than $1 billion. But the Deacons have also been busy on the athletics front because of an arms race going on in college football, a facilities race sparked by Saturday’s orange-clad opponents.
Clemson.
It’s a no-win race for Wake, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Education for 2018-19.
• Clemson’s football revenues: More than $61 million.
• Wake Forest’s football revenues: Just short of $27 million.
In 2017, Clemson opened the opulent Reeves Football Complex, a $55 million, 142,000-square-foot shrine to football that includes lounges and a weight room and a wiffle-ball and miniature golf areas, a barber shop and a swimming pool, bowling alleys and nap rooms.
Almost immediately, the arms race in college football was on. Clemson’s rival, South Carolina, answered with its own $50 million facility. Schools across the country, from LSU to Florida State, followed suit.
And 200 miles up the road, Wake Forest knew what it had to do. Compete or quit.
Clawson told the Greenville News last year that having Clemson in its own Atlantic Division in the ACC forced the Deacons’ hand.
“Right now, they're the gold standard in college football,” he said. “If we were in a division that didn't have Clemson and the bar was lower, maybe we don't get some of the things we just got to make our program better. There is this understanding that this is Clemson. This is their facility. This is their budget. You can either choose to compete or become a non-participant.”
Wake chose to compete. Thus the $58 million Sutton Sports Performance Center, a four-story, 87,000-square foot shrine to all Wake sports with weight rooms and football fields, the Shah Basketball Basketball Complex and space set aside for men’s and women’s Olympic sports programs.
The cost to keep up with Clemson is real. It includes facilities and stadium upgrades and fundraising and a frantic necessity to keep up or go home.
It’s not just money. It’s careers. It’s jobs. It’s the very lifeblood of college football in the ACC and beyond.
Since the 2018 season, when Clemson won its second national championship in three years, nine ACC schools have re-ordered their football coaching staffs with a staggering 22 changes made at the head coach or coordinator level. Entire coaching staffs turned over at North Carolina, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Georgia Tech.
That’s the human toll of chasing Clemson. But that’s the reality of a life in college football. Without Clemson pushing schools and athletics departments to improve, the ACC would still be a just a basketball conference.
Instead, the universities have to at least act like they care about football.
Or as Clawson told the Greenville News last year, you now have to decide, do we sink or do we swim?
“A rising tide lifts all ships,” he said.
The alternative is a shipwreck.
Wake Forest will crank up the chopper Saturday morning and put on a show for the college football nation. It’s high tide in Winston-Salem, in part because an orange tidal wave is rolling in from the South.
Clemson.
